In a press conference held in Accra on November 18, 2025, the family stated that the former first lady’s funeral and burial service would be held at the Independence Square in Accra.

Abusuapanin Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, who doubles as the Akomfuohene of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, addressed the media, while Zanetor captured attention as she stood grief-stricken by his side.

“Burial and funeral of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is slated for Friday, November 28, 2025. Funeral activities would commence at 6 a.m. with the arrival of the coterge at the Independence Square, Accra,” he said.

The family head added: “The official attire that the family agreed on is black. There would be no official cloth. The funeral is open to the general public. There would be no funeral service elsewhere after the service at the Independence Square.”

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings passes away

Former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, passed away at the age of 76 on October 23, 2025.

Reports indicated that the founder of the National Democratic Party (NDP) died while on admission for treatment at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

Nana Konadu’s death was confirmed to YEN.com.gh by a senior member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) who doubles as a government appointee.

The late politician served as First Lady of Ghana from June 4, 1979, to September 24, 1979, and from December 31, 1981, to January 7, 2001, during the reign of her husband, the late Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings.

She later broke away from her husband’s party, the NDC, and formed her own party to contest for the highest office of the land.

Nana Konadu was the first woman to contest to be president in Ghana when she ran in 2016 on the ticket of the National Democratic Party.

She contested again in 2020 but ended her campaign prematurely after the death of her husband and former president, Jerry John Rawlings.

