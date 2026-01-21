Loyal supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have shared their opinions on their preferred choice of candidate ahead of the party's Presidential Primary elections on Saturday, 31st January, 2026

In a viral video, one party supporter provided detailed reasons for which she considered Dr Bawumia the best candidate for the party

Other party supporters took to social media to share their thoughts on whom they considered the best candidate for the party

A supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has shared her thoughts on whom she considers a better candidate for the party.

According to the party faithful, the reasons for her choice revolved around the personality, reputation, and exemplary track records of the candidates.

She explained that among the five candidates in the elections Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was the best because he had the best reputation and the right temperament, deserving of a presidential candidate.

She also credited Dr Bawumia's wealth of knowledge in Economics as an added advantage to his candidature. She argued further that the candidature of Kennedy Agyapong was susceptible to political scandals and personality attacks, a situation she noted could affect the party's chances of winning political power in the next general elections. She said:

"Bawumia is my choice. I am convinced he has the reputation and charisma required of a Presidential candidate. A lot of work has gone into his candidature. Kennedy is not my choice because his reputation is riddled with so many scandals."

Explaining further, she said she suspected Kennedy Agyapong of putting up a performance to attract votes. She accused him of acting calm and reserved to convince delegates that he had turned a new leaf. She said:

"He also likes to use harsh and unprintable words, and I don't like that. It puts me off. I believe he is acting calm and reserved because he wants to be voted for, but a man's true character cannot be hidden for long."

"It is all pretence. It is part of a performance to gain power. He will be worse than Rawlings when given the mandate to lead and rule this country."

"Bawumia is by far a better candidate. He should be voted for and made the NPP's Presidential candidate. He was not allowed to deliver his full potential while he was Vice President to Nana Addo. I believe he will do very well when allowed to lead the NPP."

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be holding its presidential primary elections on Saturday, 31st January 2026. The five candidates in the elections are: Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Reactions to NPP supporter's comment on preferred candidate

Several people have taken to social media to respond to the opinion shared by the NPP party supporter. While some were critical of her opinion, others took exception to it and reacted rather harshly.

Kwaku Attah commented:

"Will the good reputation and moral character serve as food for you. So many people have short memory."

God_win opined:

"That is a very good submission. The woman is very intelligent"

Isaackwarteng198 noted:

"Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is the leader Ghana needs. There is an Akan proverb that translates to 'rejected cassava cannot be returned to the same place to be resold.' No Ken, No Vote!"

Kennedy Agyapong cautions delegates over Bawumia's candidature

In a closely related report on YEN.com.gh, Kennedy Agyapong, the flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), called on the party's delegates to choose him over his closest contender, Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, his contender was not an honest person and was noted for running away from harsh truths.

