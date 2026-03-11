Prince Amoah, a Ghanaian resident in Tel Aviv, Israel, has shared a video to debunk misleading reports claiming that the Israeli capital had been destroyed by Iranian attacks

He noted that while some cities in Israel have faced attacks from Iran, the damages are less severe than the narratives circulating on Ghanaian social media platforms

The Ghanaian resident shared real-time video footage from Tel Aviv to provide an accurate picture of daily life in the city, showing that normal activities continue despite regional tensions

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Prince Amoah, a Ghanaian resident in Tel Aviv, Israel, has shared a video online debunking claims that the Israeli capital had been destroyed by repeated attacks from Iran.

According to him, information circulating on social media suggesting that Tel Aviv had come under heavy attack, with most buildings bombed and multiple casualties reported, is baseless and unfounded.

The Ghanaian resident emphasizes the importance of verifying information before sharing on social media. Photo credit: Prince Amoah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that while some cities in Israel have experienced attacks from Iran, the level of destruction has been far less severe than what is being propagated on several Ghanaian social media platforms.

Prince Amoah said he deliberately chose to showcase real-time footage of Tel Aviv to counter the false narrative and provide Ghanaians with an accurate picture of events in the city.

US-Israel and Iran War: Ghanaians injured in attack

The Government of Ghana has confirmed that two Ghanaian citizens have been injured in a drone attack in Dubai.

Prince Amoah shares real-time footage from Tel Aviv to counter misinformation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Original

This was disclosed by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

He further stated that Ghana's Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) led a team from the Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai to visit the victims.

The Ghanaian government has consequently condemned the attack and reiterated its call for an end to the ongoing war in the Middle East triggered by the US.

"The Government of Ghana confirms that two of our citizens have been injured by a drone attack in Dubai today."

"Our Ambassador in the UAE has led a team from our Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai to visit the victims as the Foreign Ministry coordinates emergency consular assistance. Their families and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers."

"The Government of Ghana condemns the attack and reiterates calls for a cessation in hostilities. We are actively engaged with international partners on a UN resolution urging de-escalation," he added.

Reactions to Prince Amoah's claims

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the claims made by the Ghanaian resident in Israel about the safety of the country's capital and other major cities. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Mr Rapha commented:

"Wow, I am amazed by this. Thank you for sharing and updating us."

Elijah Haruna Kabore said:

"God richly bless you for this update. It has given me a clear overview of what is happening."

Nana Abeam noted:

"The city doesn't look affected in any way. It is actually thriving with everybody going about their normal businesses."

Nana mentioned:

"God, indeed, is in control. Bless you, bro."

Akon commented:

"Tel Aviv is a beautiful place. I must visit there one day."

Iran targets commercial ships and Dubai Airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iran had targeted commercial ships and Dubai Airport, escalating regional tensions amid global energy concerns.

Iran threatens financial institutions in the Middle East, endangering Dubai's economic stability as attacks escalate.

Airstrikes continue in Tehran and Lebanon as the UN discusses measures against Iran's aggression towards Arab nations.

Source: YEN.com.gh