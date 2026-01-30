A young Ghanaian man residing abroad has recounted how his association with the wrong company has brought his life to a complete standstill

He confessed to struggling with self-destructive behaviour, which he said he learned from his former girlfriend, whom he blames for his current predicament

Scores of netizens have taken to social media to react to his story and share some words of encouragement with him

A young Ghanaian man living in Germany has shared a heartbreaking story of how his association with the wrong woman plunged his life into turmoil.

The man, who identified himself only as Kwabena Kingsley, recounted how he began life in Ghana as a young, energetic boy on the streets of Labadi, a suburb of Accra.

Kwabena Kingsley, a young Ghanaian living in Germany, shares his heartbreaking story of betrayal and loss. Photo credit: africalbofficial/TikTok

Source: Twitter

He said that despite coming from a broken home, he did not associate himself with the wrong company as a growing young man, and he always heeded his mother's advice.

According to him, his decision to travel to Germany in search of greener pastures was influenced by a recurring dream. He said he often saw himself walking in the skies whenever he dreamed, which he interpreted as a sign that he needed to travel abroad.

Life in Germany was good until he met what he described as the 'Delilah of his life'. He said he lived with her as a couple and provided everything to make life comfortable for her, only to be betrayed in the end.

Throwing more light on the betrayal, he explained that she lied about being pregnant and used it as leverage to siphon him of all his savings and accumulated wealth.

He further explained that she led him into self-destructive behaviours, an action he now regrets deeply. Amid tears, he confessed to being addicted and struggling to break free.

"She lied to me about being pregnant and used that to drain me of all my money, all my savings, and after that, she left me. She dumped me and ran away."

He reveals how a toxic relationship led to the loss of his savings and struggles with substance abuse. Photo credit: ullstein bild/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"She also taught me to take those substances. I stayed in Hauptbahnhof for 10 years, and I never touched that thing until she came into my life. And now I can't even quit it."

Kwabena Kingsley’s story adds to the many tragic accounts of travellers abroad who have lost their livelihoods after falling into the wrong company and engaging in self-destructive behaviour. \

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens encourage Ghanaian man to be strong

Scores of netizens have reacted to the sad story of the young man. Several people have used the comment section as a medium to request help for him, while others simply shared a word of encouragement. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments.

Adwuoa Ghana commented:

"I'm sorry my brother, may God protect you."

ebrimabeldeh noted:

"Sorry bro, this is a very painful story, but never give up. Be strong. You will bounce back on your feet again. I wish you good luck, and remember your mother's prayers are with you."

Ghanaian-Canadian plans coming home after 10 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian resident in Canada has announced his intentions to return home after 10 years abroad studying in various countries, including France, Poland, the USA and Canada.

After attaining a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Radiation, he intends to return home to contribute to national development.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh