Social commentator Frank Appiah has criticised Prophet Kofi Oduro, founder of Alabaster International Ministry, for defending a fellow prophet who delivered a fake prophecy

According to Frank Appiah, prophets who deceived people with fake prophecies deserved to be reprimanded and publicly shamed to deter others from doing the same

Scores of people have taken to social media to share their diverse opinions on the issue of fake prophecies, as raised by Frank Appiah

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, has weighed in on the recent conversation surrounding the failed prophecy pronounced by the founder of Spiritlife Revival Ministry, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun.

According to the outspoken social commentator, it was appropriate for people to call out the Prophet over what he described as a 'fake prophecy.

Frank Appiah calls out Prophet Kofi Oduro for defending a fellow prophet over a failed prophecy. Photo caption: Appiah Stadium/TikTok, Prophet Kofi Oduro/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He found it unsettling that Prophet Kofi Oduro, a leading preacher in the country known for speaking out against social wrongs, would instead use his platform to support someone who had delivered a fake prophecy.

Prophet ElBernard made headlines after announcing, ahead of the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary elections, that God had shown him Mr Kennedy Agyapong would emerge as the winner. In an unfortunate turn of events, Kennedy Agyapong lost decisively.

The development has since cast the Prophet in a negative light, with many people questioning the source of his prophecies.

Reacting to the development, Frank Appiah explained that his issue was not with Prophet ElBernard but with Prophet Kofi Oduro, who chose to defend him despite knowing he had erred and deserved to be reprimanded.

Social commentator Frank Appiah slams hypocrisy in the prophetic ministry. Photo credit: Frank Kwaku Appiah/Facebook

Source: TikTok

According to him, the leader of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has in the past called out highly respected pastors for their mistakes, so he could not understand why he had taken exception to this situation. He said:

"His actions reek of hypocrisy. He criticises every wrong in society and even called out Reverend Kusi Boateng, a highly respected figure in the prophetic ministry, but he didn’t spare him. Now, someone has crafted a big lie and has been exposed, yet instead of allowing the person to be held accountable, he has used his platform to defend such falsehoods"

Watch the TikTok video here:

Social reactions to Appiah Stadium's comments

Scores of people have reacted to Frank Owusu Appiah, alias Appiah Stadium's, comment on Prophet Kofi Oduro's position about Prophet ElBernard's supposed failed prophecy. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Arise Ghana Youth commented:

"Appiah Stadium is a national asset and should be protected. He speaks the truth."

Nana Yaw Adu Gyamfi noted:

"Appiah Stadium is being very honest here."

Nana Amoako Gyampa said:

"El Bernard holds the title of chief of all liars."

Oscar Zee pointed:

"Appiah Stadium has been around for a while and has gathered some experience with people in politics. He knows what he is talking about."

Kwaku commented:

"Herr! Senior Appiah Stadium, this is too much."

Rev Fr Kingsford Edusa-Eyison noted:

"God used ElBernard and other prophets to disgrace Hon Kennedy Agyapong."

Prophet Oduro addresses ElBernard’s failed prophecy

Earlie, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Kofi Oduro had defended his colleague in the ministry, Prophet ElBernard afer his prophecy about the NPP's primary elections failed to materialise.

The man of God had earlier prophesied that Kennedy Agyapong would defeat Dr Bawumia and other candidates to win the NPP primaries.

Source: YEN.com.gh