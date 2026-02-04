Prophet Roja has set social media ablaze with his commentary surrounding Prophet Bernard ElBernard's failed prophecy

Speaking in an interview, the respected man of God shared a vision claiming Kennedy Agyapong will lead the party in the 2028 elections

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by Prophet Roja

Prophet Roja, the founder and leader of the De-Lighter Roja Ministries, has reacted to the failed prophecy by embattled Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun regarding the recently held NPP primaries.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Prophet Roja, who appeared on Angel FM's Anopa Bofuo hosted by Saddick Adams, gave insight into a vision he had surrounding the NPP primaries and matters arising.

According to him, although Prophet ElBernard's prophecy on Kennedy Agyapong winning the NPP presidential primaries did not materialise, his declaration that the outspoken politician will lead the party in the 2028 general election in the spiritual realm is a huge possibility.

He stated that although naysayers may take issue with his prophecy, his vision regarding the future of the party is clear.

"The prophecy ElBernard gave saying Kennedy would win did not come to pass, but there was something specific he said, which was that Kennedy was leading the party. That is still hanging there. Believe it or leave it, that thing is still there and it has not disappeared," he said.

The prophetic statement by Prophet Roja left host Saddick Adams puzzled about how Kennedy Agyapong could lead the party despite the primaries.

Prophet ElBernard apologises over failed NPP prophecy

Prophet ElBernard has meanwhile apologised to the public after his prophecy failed to materialise.

Addressing his church congregants, the man of God said he pledged not to make anymore political prophecies again.

The prophet told the congregation that even though he would be in church on Sundays, he would not preach for a season.

Reactions to Prophet Roja's prophecy on NPP

Netizens who watched the video have shared varied opinions on the prophetic statement made by Prophet Roja regarding Kennedy Agyapong's chance of leading the party in 2028. Whereas others expressed optimism in Roja's prophecy, others also rubbished it.

NananombaNanaAdjeiSikapa indicated:

"Some strange thing is to happen; Mother Nature is still at work."

Sethbao indicated:

"Prophet, leave it like that because NPP must learn their mistake till 2032."

Big Moro indicated:

"Please don't do anything about it; we like it that way."

Moses Praise indicated:

"For me, I know the prophecy didn't fail. The leadership of the party themselves know the prophecy didn't fail."

Counselor Kittson Adams indicated:

"Kennedy is a nice man, but not right for Ghana's economy. Until 2056, NDC should handle the country for us. Inflation is now 3.

Ralph St. Williams slams Prophet ElBernard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that social activist Ralph St. Williams lashed out at Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun over his failed prophecy.

In a now-viral video, the outspoken young man wondered if people would still trust him after he had given a failed prophecy.

