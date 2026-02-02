Ralph St Williams has slammed Prophet ElBernard over his failed political prophecy on the outcome of the NPP primaries

He chastised a section of the Ghanaian public for not embracing logical reasoning in matters of religion and faith

Scores of netizens have taken to social media to react to Ralph's comments on the failed prophecy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Social critic and change advocate Ralph St. Williams has reprimanded the General Overseer of Spirit Life Revival Ministries, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, over his failed prophecy on the outcome of the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary elections.

The unsparing social critic took to his Facebook timeline to share a video of his reaction to the failed prophecy. Reacting, he described the supposed prophecy as misguided and ill-advised.

Social critic Ralph St Williams calls for common sense in the wake of a failed NPP primary prophecy. Photo credit: Propet ElBernard Nelson-Eshun/Facebook, Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Prophet El-Bernard Nelson-Eshun has come under heavy criticism after his prophecy about the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary election did not come to pass as forecast.

The prophet, who had expressed confidence in his vision that Mr Kennedy Agyapong would emerge as the victor of the primary election, faced criticism after the prophecy did not materialise.

He took to social media to apologise. However, many Ghanaians have not taken it lightly with him and have criticised him for making statements from his own mind while attributing them to God.

The Spirit Life Revival Ministries overseer faces criticism after his prediction on the NPP primary did not materialise. Photo credit: ElBernard Nelson-Eshun/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the development, Ralph questioned why people would still attend his church after he had given a failed prophecy. His comment suggested that Ghanaians should apply logical reasoning in their daily affairs.

believes that the use of common sense and logical reasoning should be at the forefront of all human endeavours. He rejects the rhetoric that suggests some churches are above scrutiny or that their leaders are infallible.

Watch the Facebook video here:

Social reaction to Ralph's criticism of ElBernard

Scores of netizens have reacted to Ralph's criticism of ElBernard's failed prophecy. While some ridiculed the self-styled Prophet, others maintained their staunch belief in the Prophet's gift of prophecy. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Seth DeFarmercist commented:

"If you see a man fall, do not laugh, for every fall carries a lesson. This reminds us that not every spoken word is sealed by heaven and not every vision is destined fro fulfillment. The measure of a man is not only in the accuracy of his prediction but in the humility with which he serves. A prophecy that fails does not erase the effort of ministry, but it calls us to discernment, to patience and to the understanding that human vessels are fallible."

Abigail's Beauty Parlour noted:

"Please, so which Angel was he talking about, and from where in Ghana. You people are too much."

Evangelist Richard Edem Kenzy opined:

"I watched Pastor Mensa Otabil's video where he talked about the dangers of being overly sure as a Prophet. He said, when you are overly sure and become too convinced within yourself that you are infallible, God can shock you. I never forgot those words."

Bawumia to continue Akufo-Addo's legacy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the newly elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who spoke about his vision for Ghana when elected as President in 2028.

He emphasised his commitment to build on the achievements of former President Akufo-Addo, especially in education and infrastructure.

Source: YEN.com.gh