A lady reportedly turned down her partner’s proposal after meeting Yaytseslav has become the talk of the town on Facebook

Ghanaian man Jaman Kwabena has disclosed how she broke her heart in a viral video, sparking mixed reactions online as social media users weighed in on the drama

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after the young gentleman opened up about his relationship issues

The former boyfriend of one of the ladies involved in the viral videos with Russian personality Yaytseslav has reacted publicly.

Jaman Kwabena opened up on Facebook about his past relationship with Ohemaa Sakyiwaa, sharing details that have stirred online debate.

Lady rejects her lover to spend the night with Yaytseslav, allegedly.

Man speaks about ex-girlfriend in viral video

A Ghanaian man has expressed his disappointment after alleging that his girlfriend painfully jilted him. Jaman Kwabena claimed that he met his girlfriend on the same day she reportedly met Russian man Yaytseslav for the now-viral escapades.

Social media users have since reacted strongly, with many criticising his ex-lover after the videos surfaced on TikTok and attracted widespread attention.

Man whose girlfriend left him after meeting Yaytseslav has reacted to her trending video.

Reactions as lady jilts lover for Yaytseslav

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after a young Ghanaian lady left her boyfriend to spend time with a Russian guy, Yaytseslav. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ohene Kojo Bekoe

"If the people we propose to accept our proposal everyday, we will be having million girlfriends by now."

Swit Nard stated:

"From the look of things, she’s always buying."

Comfort Yeboah stated:

"Someone is calling her Angela and you are also calling her Linda.... which is which."

Frank Ofori stated:

"Weddings and Bridge price is out of the table..till further notice."

Nana Odame Baffour Sarkcess stated:

"She wanted a Russian visa."

John Magabush Mensah stated:

"Emergency meeting for brotherhood."

Emmanuel Dzamade stated:

"Why are the men complaining more than the ladies who received the High Voltage Electricity Supply?"

Cherise Addo stated:

"The market part made me laugh -- Anyaaa people are upset."

Jacquiline Tiwaa Boakye stated:

"Matters of the heart don enter."

Nana Bonney stated:

"Please, people criticising the ladies need to understand something. A lot of people are going through a lot, depression, marital issues, abuse, financial issues and a lot more, which they can't express to anyone because of our community setting."

Married woman in Yaytseslav's viral videos speaks after public humiliations.

MC Yaa Yeboah defends women in the video

Ghanaian media personality MC Yaa Yeboah has weighed in on the controversy, stating that there is nothing inherently wrong with women engaging in one-night stands.

She noted that some relationships begin from spontaneous encounters and still develop into long-term commitments, including marriage. According to her, labelling women as “cheap” based on how a relationship started is misguided.

"I know people who had a one-night stand and are still together today. Some met through simple interactions and conversations and ended up having an encounter that same day, and they are still together, with some even married. Let’s not make it seem like a one-night stand is news; it’s not news at all. Men have to understand that attraction is not one-sided. Just as men are attracted to women, women are also attracted to men,” Yaa Yeboah said.

Jay Foley sparks fresh debate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Jay Foley, who set social media abuzz after throwing out a bold question about relationships.

He asked whether young Ghanaian men would jump at the chance to go on similar escapades with a Russian woman they had just met.

Some social media users commented on Jay Foley's photos, which he shared on his Facebook page.

