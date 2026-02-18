YEN.com.gh outlines some systems that can be put in place to prevent incidences of baby thefts

Tensions erupted at the Mamprobi Polyclinic following reports that a newborn baby had gone missing shortly after being delivered.

The incident occurred when a woman, suspected of posing as a nurse, allegedly took the baby and fled from the health facility.

The Mamprobi Polyclinic is the scene of the latest incident of a baby theft, with Ghanaians looking for answers. Credit: Svetlana Repnitskaya via Getty/Ghana Health Service

Videos circulating on social media showed heightened tension at the facility, with the baby’s father confronting hospital authorities and demanding immediate answers regarding his child’s disappearance.

This latest incident has raised more questions and protocols across the country's health facilities.

Over the years, baby theft incidents have occurred at facilities ranging from small polyclinics to major hospitals.

YEN.com.gh looks at some measures that can be put in place to limit the risk of baby theft from health facilities.

Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft: possible prevention measures

Access control

The lowest-hanging fruit concerns the control of entry and exit points, and maternity wards should be limited to one monitored entrance where possible.

There should also be a visitor check-in desk, which is manned at all times, and for bigger hospitals that can afford it, electronic access doors should be considered.

For hospitals with fewer means, there should be a guard or orderly at ward entrances.

Public instructions should be clear with signage, for example, saying 'Authorised staff or mothers only'.

Visitor management must be tightened with visiting hours clearly defined and enforced. Temporary tags must also be given to visitors to ensure easy checks and accountability.

New health facilities and maternity wards must be designed with controlled entry points. Enhanced security measures should also be factored into budgets and the design.

Mother–baby matching system

Aside from outright thefts, there have been reports about babies being swapped in certain situations, leading to confusion and sometimes grief because one baby is deceased.

Matching wristbands should be applied to the mother and child immediately after delivery. These bands must be colour-coded and have the mother's name and an ID number, baby gender, birth time, and a unique serial number.

Babies must only be released from the hospital after verification of the bands, and a strict no-band, no-exit policy must be enforced.

Rigorous staff identification

In the Mamprobi Polyclinic case, the suspect in the baby theft was reportedly dressed as a nurse. Facilities must ensure all personnel have valid photo IDs that are always visible.

If possible, there should also be colour-coding by departments to immediately identify people who may be out of place.

There should also be biometric options for logging health workers' movements, and where this is not possible, paper logs are a reasonable option.

CCTV monitoring

There should be battery-backed CCTV cameras at entrances and corridors that are well monitored by security personnel.

It has been advised that these types of recording systems be used with local DVRs for storage to avoid internet dependency.

For facilities that can afford it, motion-triggered CCTV alerts can also be considered.

Xtag Medical, for example, notes that comprehensive video surveillance systems are essential for monitoring activities within the maternity ward.

"Strategically placed cameras can help deter potential threats and provide evidence in case of any security breaches or incidents."

CCTV footage has proven key in identifying the suspect in the Mamprobi baby theft case.

Staff training and response protocols

Health facilities should adopt emergency protocols in the event of alleged abductions, which should even be standardised across the tiers of health facilities.

There should be regular drills to ensure health workers in various facilities understand how the protocols work.

As suggestions, when there is an alert, a facility could consider:

Securing all exits immediately.

Blocking vehicle movement

Checks of corridors, washrooms, and other possible hiding places

Verify all infants present.

Red flags for staff

Hospital staff should be trained to recognise suspicious behavior like:

Individuals lingering without purpose

Requests to carry babies without authorisation

Fake uniforms

Family disputes.

Hospitals should display signage throughout the maternity ward, reminding individuals to maintain confidentiality, report suspicious behaviour, and follow security protocols.

The baby at the centre of the recent controversy has since been found and rescued. Onua TV reported that the newborn was returned safely to the mother, with the suspect in custody.

