A German tourist visiting Ghana has spoken candidly about the misconceptions he and his friend previously held about African countries before travelling to Ghana.

The young traveller, who identified himself only as Lars, said he had assumed Ghana was largely rural before his visit.

However, he noted that he was struck by the level of development and visible wealth he encountered, far beyond what he had expected.

He acknowledged that he and his friend had formed a vague and unfounded perception of Africa before experiencing the country firsthand.

According to him, one of the most striking moments of his visit was seeing a Rolls-Royce driving through town.

He said he had not expected to encounter that level of luxury in an African country, describing the experience as a clear reflection of the stereotypes he had previously held about Ghana and other African nations.

“I’m in Ghana, and all my friends keep asking, ‘Isn’t it too rural and too poor?’ But then I see a Rolls-Royce. Every time one drives past, it completely blows my mind.”

“Those are the videos I’ve been sharing with my friends back in Germany, because they show us that we think about Africa very differently from what it actually is.

"It’s far richer than we imagine. What I’ve seen over the past few days has been incredible.”

Lars is in Ghana with a group of friends. His remarks highlight what he described as deeply rooted misconceptions held by some Europeans about living conditions in African countries.

Reactions to German tourists' culture shock

Scores of netizens have reacted to the statement by the young tourist. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Sweet Ewe Guy commented:

"Rolls-Royce is a Taxi in Ghana"

Favourite Pain Killa noted:

"You and your friends should check the Despite Automobile Museum. You will be amazed."

Akwasi Khalifa opined:

"Be careful you don't repeat what the Russian guy did here. otherwise you won't enjoy your stay here in Accra."

Kobby noted:

"Ghana is a country full of gold, timber, cocoa and other rich mineral resources. What is Rolls-Royce to us? We don't show off our wealth excessively; that is how safe and peaceful we are as Ghanaians."

Dennis John195 commented:

"Come to Nigeria, you will see Rolls-Royce like water, especially in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja."

Irish tourist shares experience after visiting Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Irish tourist had taken to social media to share his experience after visiting Africa for the first time.

According to the young man, he had always perceived Africa as the rural part of the world because of how the Western media had portrayed the continent before his visit.

