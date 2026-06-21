The National Democratic Congress chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, marked Father’s Day with a rare throwback photo of his massive family and a touching message.

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Nketiah also shared a message in honour of all fathers as the world celebrates paternal figures on June 21.

Asiedu Nketiah Marks Father’s Day With Rare Throwback Photo Of His Kids And Touching Message

Source: Facebook

Nketiah and his wife, Vida Adomah Nketiah, have five children: Amma Addae Nketiah, Kwaku Asiedu Nketiah, Yaa Asantewaa Nketiah, Afia Afra Nketiah and Kwame Boateng Nketiah.

"Fatherhood has taught me that presence matters just as much as provision. As a father, I have learned that the moments we spend with our children, the values we pass on, and the support we offer along the way often leave the deepest and most lasting impact on their lives.

Today, I celebrate all fathers, grandfathers, guardians, and mentors who give of themselves through their guidance, sacrifice, and unwavering support."

The message was also accompanied by a rare photo of the politician and his kids, which was shared on Facebook and X.

Source: YEN.com.gh