An old video of Juliet Ibrahim from a 2019 Delay Show interview has resurfaced online following the shooting incident involving Akofena at Kwabenya in Accra

The Ghanaian actress recounted how her planned white wedding to Kwadwo Safo Jnr was suddenly called off with little explanation, leaving her confused and hurt

Social media users flooded the comments with reactions, with many expressing sympathy, while others questioned why personal matters were being shared publicly

An old interview clip of Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim is making the rounds again on social media, reigniting conversations about her past relationship with Israel Kwadwo Safo, known publicly as Akofena, following the recent shooting incident in Kwabenya, Accra, on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim's old claims about Kwadwo Safo Akofena resurface after the shooting incident on Sunday, June 21, 2026. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Jnr, Juliet Ibrahim

Source: Facebook

The footage, which originated from Juliet Ibrahim's 2019 appearance on The Delay Show, has found a new and much larger audience in the days since Akofena's shooting case began attracting widespread public attention.

In the clip, the actress opens up about her past marriage and the circumstances under which their planned white wedding fell apart.

The resurfaced X video of Juliet Ibrahim making the claims about Akofena is below:

Juliet Ibrahim's white Wedding with Akofena cancelled

According to Juliet Ibrahim, everything appeared to be in place for the wedding when it was abruptly cancelled.

She described the experience as deeply confusing, explaining that communication around the decision was vague and offered her little clarity.

The emotional weight of the situation, she said, was significant, as she had no clear explanation for what had happened.

The footage has prompted viewers to revisit longstanding public interest in the Safo family and the Kristo Asafo Mission, particularly following the passing of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and the conversations around succession that have followed.

It is worth noting, however, that the resurfaced video is circulating on its own merits and carries no official connection to the current Kwabenya shooting investigation.

Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena granted bail after his first appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Source: TikTok

Reactions to Juliet Ibrahim's Akofena resurfaced video

The resurfaced video drew an outpouring of responses from viewers, many of whom rallied around the actress.

@cecilia wrote:

"Awwww that was very wicked of him. I can imagine what you went through."

@francisadjei28 said:

"But why would people come out with their personal issues like this?? Hmmmm."

@Exclusive commented:

"Many ladies who were disappointed in marriage are calm like this lady. Many of them will talk better. But she is calm and mindful of her words."

@Dee3 added:

"I went through the same; it's just not easy, a pain and shock u can never forget."

@Mr Kyei wrote:

"There's a reason why the wedding did not come on, and not that he didn't love her"

The TikTok video of Akofena's appearance in court is below:

Safo Akofena granted bail after court appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena made his first court appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court alongside his eight private guards.

In a viral video, Akofena was seen arriving at the court premises surrounded by relatives, supporters and other individuals connected to the matter.

The proceedings attracted public attention, with many people gathering at the court while others followed updates online. After hearing the matter, Akofena and the other accused persons were granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties each.

Source: YEN.com.gh