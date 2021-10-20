Prophet Nigel has stated that Vice President, Dr. Bawumia will never be president in Ghana

According to him, Bawumia was not included in the vision about presidents for the next 25 years

He said Bawumia might become president if Akufo-Addo resigns but will not make it in the election

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Accra - Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has stated that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will never lead the country.

Prophet Nigel said he had a prophetic revelation about the leaders of the country over the next 25 years and unfortunately, Dr. Bawumia was not part.

In a report filed by PulseGhana.com, he said the country in the next 25 years will have a president whose accumulated years will exceed the eight years constitutional limit.

“... I don’t see Bawumia becoming president in the next 20 or 25 years,“ he said.

He added that in his revelation, Akufo-Addo resigned for Bawumia to take over to continue his rule but Bawumia won't succeed in the next election.

“I saw him wearing President’s Akufo-Addo’s shoe so the likelihood is that President Akufo-Addo will resign for him to take over but it will not go beyond 2024,” he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to Prophet Gaisie, President Akufo-Addo is being counseled to step down at some point in his second term to allow Bawumia to finish the term as President.

While that looks certain to happen in the spiritual realm, Nigel Gaisie does not see Bawumia’s presidency going beyond 2024.

Allan Kyeremanteng and Afriyie Akoto on the presidential seat

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo revealed that his ministers for Trade and Industry as well as Agriculture, Alan Kyeremanteng, and Afriyie Akoto both have their eyes on his seat.

Akufo-Addo seemed to have announced contenders for the next leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as his tenure comes to an end.

Both ministers have reportedly harbored ambitions to become the flagbearer of the ruling party according to a report filed by 3news.com.

Akufo-Addo made the huge announcement at the Manhyia Palace during his courtesy call on the Ashanti rules yesterday, October 1, 2021.

Source: Yen News