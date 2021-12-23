Benyiwa Doe, Kojo Tsikata, 3 other politicians who died in 2021

The year 2021 came with its own set of bad news after going through a year of pandemic and lockdown in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The year started off with the death of Dr. Amoako Tuffuor who was a presidential advisor in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term in office.

He died in the early hours of Thursday, January 21, 2021, in Kumasi.

Other political figures were not spared as death went about laying its icy hands on people.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some five political figures who have lost their lives in the cause of the year.

Ama Benyiwa Doe and Dzifa Aku Ativor Photo credit: Dzifa Attivor

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Ama Benyiwa Doe

Former MP for Gomoa West and Central Regional Minister, Ama Benyiwa Doe, was reported dead.

A family source confirmed the news of her untimely demise. The vociferous politician served as National Democratic Congress MP from 1992 to 2004. She was 71.

Former President John Dramani Mahama and other members of the opposition National Democratic Congress extended condolence to the bereaved family.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reached out to mourn his fellow colleague during his days in parliament.

In a Tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, he described her as a colleague in parliament who happens to be a good friend of his.

Akufo-Addo prayed that her soul rests in peace until the last day in the resurrection when all shall meet again.

2. Dzifa Attivor

Former Transport Minister under the erstwhile John Mahama Administration, Dzifa Aku Attivor was been reported dead.

According to family sources, she died in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16 after a short illness.

She died at the age of 55

Dzifa Attivor was one of the leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region, from the days of the late former president John Evans Atta Mills to Mahama's time in office.

3. Captain Kojo Tsikata

Captain (retd) Kojo Tsikata, former head of National Security and Foreign Affairs of the Interim National Security Council (PNDC), also died in 2021.

According to the family, the former National Council member, who was devastated, died on the morning of Saturday, November 20, 2021.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

The family arranged for a private family funeral, where his remains were cremated.

The 85-year-old man was appointed in 1982 under the administration of Jerry Rawlings and had been in charge of national security since 1982 and later joined the Rawlings administration on January 21, 1995.

4. Dr. Amoako Tuffuor

A founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Amoako Tuffuor, was dead early this year.

Dr. Tuffuor who was a presidential advisor in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term in office died in the early hours of Thursday, January 21, 2021, in Kumasi.

He died from COVID-19 complications, various media reports indicated.

A Ph.D. holder in Economics from the University of Alberta, Dr. Tuffuor played an instrumental role in the planning and implementation of the school feeding program started under the previous NPP administration of former President John Agyekum Kufuor in October 2004.

5. Kofi Adda

The former Aviation Minister under President Akufo-Addo's first term in office, Kofi Adda was reported dead.

The former MP for Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East region died in the early hours of Thursday, October 14, 2021.

His death was confirmed by his family according to a report filed by Starrfmonline.com, he died after suffering from a short illness.

Source: YEN.com.gh