The Akufo-Addo led administration has over the last 355 days made some decisions that have caused them to be unpopular among the Ghanaian people.

Being their second term in power after winning the 2020 general elections, most Ghanaians expected that they would live by the promise to do more for them.

Unfortunately, some of the decisions they took have not sat well with the ordinary Ghanaian, as they believe the government could do better.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh has listed five incidents that have occurred over the last year that have made the president Nana Akufo-Addo administration so undesired by Ghanaians

1. Luxurious private jet

Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, exposed some dealings within the presidency when he brought to bare the amount of money the government was spending to rent out luxurious private jets for president Akufo-Addo's trips abroad.

He was concerned about how much was being pumped into the president's trips when he could use the Presidential falcon which he recently described had become an uber for other African presidents

2. Tollbooth

The Akufo-Addo administration was recently put on blast after the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2022 budget in parliament.

Ofori-Atta announced that all toll booths were going to be closed in order to increase productivity and reduce the time spent in traffic.

Ghanaians were not particularly excited about this announcement, as those who worked at the toll booths were affected as well as the hawkers at the various toll booths across the country.

This decision by the roads minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta has still not been fully accepted by Ghanaians.

3. Fuel hikes

The issue of fuel hikes has always been a problem for road users and transport operators across the country.

Interestingly, fuel prices at the various pumps have witnessed incessant hikes since January.

Over the year, there has been an increase in various commodities and services due to the constant increase in fuel prices

4. Trotro strike

On December 6, 2021, most transport operators in the Greater Accra Region, embarked on an industrial strike action following the incessant hikes in fuel prices.

Passengers were made to trek for long hours to their various destinations since the bus drivers refused to move.

Their decision to ground their vehicles forced the government to reduce fuel prices at all GOIL filling stations by 15 pesewas.

5. E-levy

The electronic transaction levy has become so popular due to its very details.

The minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in his 2022 budget presentation to parliament stated that the government was going to introduce an electronic levy of 1.75% which will be charged on all online transactions including mobile money and mobile banking.

This announcement enraged a lot of Ghanaians especially, the minority in parliament.

Most Ghanaians have shared the view that the government is insensitive to Ghanaians who are struggling to make ends meet.

