The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has been petitioned to investigate the attempted bribery of some NPP MPs

The petition filed by Occupy Ghana wants the OSP to investigate claims that a wealthy businessman attempted to bribe some members of the Majority caucus in parliament

The MPs were clamouring for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on allegations of mismanagement of the economy leading to the current crisis

Pressure group Occupy Ghana has filed a petition at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for an investigation to be commissioned into the allegations of bribery of some governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament.

A wealthy businessman believed to enjoy close ties with the governing NPP and the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is said to have allegedly tried to influence some members of the Majority caucus to rescind their demand for the dismissal of Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta.

Occupy Ghana believes the act amounts to potential corruption and is pushing for an investigation of the alleged businessman if the claims are established.

In a letter to the OSP, the group added that it is willing to assist the OSP in prosecuting the said businessman if a prima facie case is established against him.

“We wish to draw your attention to these allegations and to petition your good office to investigate these allegations, and if the allegations are established to be true, proceed to prosecute,” the group said in a letter to the OSP on Thursday, November 3.

This comes despite repeated assurances by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, that his office will investigate the allegations and seek to unravel his true motive.

Sack Ofori-Atta: NPP MPs Demand Dismissal Of Finance Minister

Some 80 NPP MPs, in an unprecedented move, demanded the sacking of the Finance Minister. Making their demands public which was a departure from the norm, the MPs led by Asante Akim North MP Andy Appiah Kubi threatened to thwart government business in the chamber if their demands were not met.

But the President, who summoned a meeting of the legislators, has admonished them to allow the Minister to stay on for three more weeks to enable him to wrap the IMF negotiations and present the 2023 budget.

That request was acceded to by the MPs, who agreed with the timelines.

The majority leader who engaged the media on the back of this said it was brought to his attention that a wealthy businessman tried to induce them to change their stance.

That assertion was corroborated by Andy Appiah Kubi, who said the unnamed wealthy businessman offered a ‘fat’ envelope containing an undisclosed amount of money for the MPs to back off their demands.

Ken Ofori-Atta: NPP MP Accuses Finance Minister Of Lacking Credibility To Negotiate IMF Deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an NPP MP for Mpraeso, Davis Opoku Ansah, had accused the Finance Minister of lacking the credibility to negotiate an IMF deal for the country.

Taking to his Facebook page, Mr Opoku Ansah said a fresh face would restore the needed confidence in the economy and help turn things around.

