NDC's Sammy Gyamfi says Rebecca Akufo-Addo doesn't deserve commendation for her decision to refund allowances paid to her

On Tuesday, July 13, 2021, the First Lady presented a cheque to refund allowances paid to her from January 2017 to date

In an interview on Neat FM, Gyamfi stated that she refunded the money out of pressure from Ghanaians

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo doesn't deserve any praise for her decision to refund allowances paid to her.

His comment follows First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo's decision to refund the money paid to her in the form of allowances, amounting to GHC899,097.84 from January 2017 to date.

In an interview on Neat 1009. 9 FM, Gyamfi stated that the First Lady only refunded the allowance because of outrage from Ghanaians.

He further added that history will record that Mrs Akufo-Addo didn't voluntarily refund the money.

"Ghanaians made noise that they will not agree to the policy to pay the First Lady. And the people prevailed because the voice of the people is the voice of God," said Gyamfi to Kwasi Aboagye.

"And based on that, the President's wife, who felt disgraced, decided to say she doesn't want the money anymore. That is what will be recorded by history so she hasn't done anything where she deserves credit."

Background

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported the decision of the government to adopt the recommendation of an emolument committee to ensure that the spouses of the President and Vice President are paid for their roles monthly.

There have been various reactions, with many pushing against the idea.

The likes of former President John Dramani Mahama, and Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have labelled the idea unconstitutional.

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has since refunded the allowances whilst Samira Bawumia has made a promise to refund hers.

Meanwhile, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament of South Dayi, says the case brought against the government about salaries for presidential spouses isn't over.

He is challenging the idea at the Supreme court, arguing that it is unconstitutional.

The South Dayi MP says the suit filed at the court to stop the payment of salaries and allowances to First and Second Ladies will not be affected by this decision of the presidential spouses to return the funds.

