Former Attorney-General Godfred Dame has shed more light on his secretly recorded phone call with businessman Richard Jakpa.

Dame claims that the recording marked the only time he and Jakpa had a conversation during the ambulance trial.

In the said secret recording, there is a suggestion that Dame wanted Jakpa to use medical grounds as cause to not testify in court. Dame tried to get him to obtain a purportedly fake medical excuse duty.

But addressing the press on February 14, Dame insisted that his advice to Jakpa to obtain a medical report was not borne out of ill intent but rather a genuine suggestion in light of Jakpa’s health condition and his tight schedule due to an international case he was handling.

"Not knowing he had that illicit agenda and was secretly recording and was saying the things that he got on the tape, which came from him and not from me."

Dame further noted that Jakpa eventually secured an adjournment in court based on his health condition.

"When he went, he actually obtained the adjournment because he was not well. So the fact of my asking him to obtain a medical certificate because he was not well was nothing but factual."

