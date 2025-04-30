Popular Ghanaian businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong has pulled out of the Thank You Tour led by the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The outspoken NPP stalwart made the announcement during an interview, following reports that a supporter of the former Assin Central MP was reportedly stabbed.

Kennedy Agyapong bows out Dr Bawumia's thank you tour

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted on the Facebook page of Citi 97.3 FM, Kennedy Agyapong explained that his decision to withdraw from the Thank You Tour was made in the interest of his supporters.

He emphasised that the safety of his supporters was of paramount importance to him and that he needed to take the necessary steps to ensure their protection.

“I want to pull out, myself and my team because lives are being threatened. I don’t think I can protect my team enough, so we want out to allow Dr. Bawumia to continue his campaign tour. I admit that he is the flagbearer, so if he's going around and, for the sake of unity, he invited us, and it turns out to be something else, then we just have to stay away and let them do their own thing. In brief, all I’m saying is that my team is pulling out, but I still call for unity in the party. This will not scare me into leaving the party. We have built this party since 1992. As for intimidation, they should rest assured that it will not help them.

Kennedy Agyapong also addressed recent developments that occurred during the Thank You Tour, where he responded to comments made by Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye.

He said the actions of party executives made it evident that his presence was not needed at the thank-you tour.

“What happened in Berekum, I needed to confront Abronye to stop whatever he is doing. It is a clear indication, from Berekum to Kumasi, that says you are not needed.’ So we are pulling out and letting them do their own thing.”

Watch the video here:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh