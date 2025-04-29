Tensions flared at the NPP Thank You Tour in Sunyani as Kennedy Agyapong and Bono Regional Chairman Abronye DC traded subtle jabs

The two later appeared to bury the hatchet after a video captured them engaging in a friendly chat amid laughter

The NPP leadership, including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Stephen Ntim, is touring all 16 regions to thank supporters

A "Thank You Tour" event of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) was marred by a tense moment as former presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong traded subtle jabs with the Bono Regional Chairman, Abronye DC.

While speaking at the event held in Sunyani on Monday, April 28, 2025, Abronye DC made some comments which many believed were directed at Mr Agyapong, a sixth-term Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The Bono Regional Chairman reportedly accused some individuals in the party of spreading lies against him.

"You can't insult someone and later come seeking to be friends with the person and preaching unity. As for me, I don't accept that kind of unity. If you sit on social media to engage in propaganda and spread lies against someone and the person responds, you don't insult the person and later come seeking their friendship," Abronye DC said.

While taking his turn to address the party supporters, Mr Agyapong, who appeared enraged, threw subtle jabs at Abronye DC in response to his earlier comments.

This unfortunate public spectacle did not go down well with the rank and file of the party, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment.

"I'm going to tell you the truth, no one is a man more than anyone here, but because of this party, some speak as if they are men more than others. You talk anyhow, but when it comes to real contributions, especially financial ones, they are absent and only resort to begging. Yet they talk as if they own the whole world. If not for party unity, some of them cannot even speak the way they do," Mr Agyapong said.

However, in a video circulating on social media, the former Assin North MP and Abronye DC were captured engaging in a friendly chat, a spectacle that indicated they had smoked the peace pipe and buried the hatchet between them.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 presidentail candidate of the NPP, joins the Thank You Tour. Photo credit: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The NPP's Thank You Tour

The NPP is embarking on a Thank You Tour across the 16 regions of the country to touch base with its teeming supporters and express gratitude to them for coming out in their numbers to vote for the party during the December 7, 2024 general elections.

The tour is led by the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, as well as the 2024 presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Also on the tour is Kennedy Agyapong, who lost the presidential candidacy slot to Dr Bawumia during the NPP's primaries in 2023.

