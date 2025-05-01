Kennedy Agyapong has donated a truck full of wheelchairs to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi

The politician explained that his visit to the student who got injured during the NPP Thank You tour inspired his gesture

Kennedy Agyapong's donation comes after the former NPP Presidential aspirant withdrew from the ongoing tour

Popular Ghanaian businessman and politician, Kennedy Agyapong, has donated a set of wheelchairs to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. He made the donation on April 30, after his visit to a KNUST student who got stabbed during the Ashanti Region leg of the New Patriotic Party's Thank You tour.

Kennedy Agyapong at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to donate wheelchairs. Photo source: HonKennedyOheneAgyapong

The student, a member of the Unity Hall "jama group" at KNUST, who was performing jama songs at an event during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Thank You Tour in Bantama on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, got stabbed by some unidentified individuals.

Reports indicate that the student was stabbed during a money dispute between his group and another unidentified group involved in the NPP-affiliated event at the Bantama Pentecost Church.

The Thank You tour has now been halted following the incident. Kennedy Agyapong and some key NPP members have pulled out of the confusion-riddled tour.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, who withdrew from the tour citing security issues, his donation to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was inspired by his visit to the stabbed victim.

He made a post about his gesture, accompanied by a caption which read,

"During a recent visit to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to support a student who had been stabbed, I witnessed a critical shortage of hospital beds."

"I initially planned to donate beds, but due to supply challenges in Kumasi, I consulted with hospital management. They advised that wheelchairs would be just as essential in improving patient mobility and care. Today, I am proud to donate these wheelchairs to support the hospital and its patients."

Stephen Ntim temporarily withdraws from NPP tour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Ntim had withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party's "Thank You" tour.

According to a press statement, the NPP National Chairman went on a short break to attend to other matters.

Stephen Ntim also assured members and supporters of his commitment to the tour and is expected to rejoin Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other top party executives in due course.

