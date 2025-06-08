Kennedy Agyapong launched a scathing attack on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his loss in the 2024 elections

The NPP flagbearer hopeful said the party delegates should not give Dr Bawumia another chance, considering the record defeat

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the post

The flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, gave reasons delegates must not vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party into the 2028 elections.

Kennedy Agyapong debunked some reasons that had been given by Dr Bawumia supporters for his ‘second coming.’

Kennedy Agyapong tells NPP delegates not to re-elect Dr Bawumia as flagbearer for 2028. Photo credit: @honkenagy & @MBawumia

Many argue that other flagbearers of the NPP contested more than once before winning power. However, Kennedy Agyapong said the two Presidents from the NPP performed better than Dr Bawumia, even when they did not win power.

“Ex-president Kufuor campaigned for only four months, but the numbers he got made the party decide that he should be maintained for a second time, which he won. His first performance caused the party to give him another chance.”

“Then some claim that Akufo-Addo contested three times. When he contested the first time, he got 49.3% of the votes, he could not cross 50%. There was a re-run which was also inconclusive until the election in Tain Constituency was held, and Prof Mills was declared the winner,” he added.

In a video on X, he further explained why the party still chose Akufo-Addo for the third time, even though he lost the 2012 election.

“In 2012, even though Akufo-Addo won, he had to seek legal redress. After the court ruling, he accepted defeat. When we looked at the numbers then, we knew that he stood a chance, that was why he was given a third opportunity.”

Kennedy Agyapong concluded by saying that the greatest loss of the NPP was recorded when Dr Mahamudu Bawumia led the party into an election, hence his reason that he must not be the flagbearer again.

“So if someone can lose 2 million votes, why do you give him another chance to contest? Ghanaians are saying that they will vote for the NPP if Kennedy Agyapong contests as flagbearer. Let us listen to the grassroots and Ghanaians. If we don’t listen, we will regret it.”

Ghanaians criticise Kennedy Agyapong

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@akabayire said:

"Kennedy Agyapong's critique of Bawumia could be seen as a bold move to reshape the NPP's future."

@Chelsea4everA wrote:

"Same noise he made to destroy their party during Addo D's term, and he has started it again and later come back to play the blame game."

@eugene_sen26607 said:

"Also, as the saying goes “give a man power and get to know his real attitude.' He had power under NPP and all he did was to insult and act as if the whole world should obey his http://instructions.JM over Bawumia, but Bawumia over Ken any day."

@kwamebounty wrote:

"One of the reasons why Nana Addo lost the 2012 elections was because Ken and some statements he made against some tribes. They sidelined him in the 2016 elections, and Nana won. He again contributed to NPPs the loss in 2024. The party should advise itself concerning Ken."

@1Yasco said:

"Is it not too early for this?"

