Nurses Call Off Strike after Parliamentary Intervention

The GRNMA has called off its strike after a successful meeting with the Parliamentary Committee on Health

The strike, which disrupted healthcare services across the country, was suspended following an agreement addressing the nurses' concerns

Healthcare services are expected to return to normal as the GRNMA continues to monitor the implementation of the agreement

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has called off its ongoing strike following intervention by Parliament.

This comes after the leadership of the GRNMA met with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health in the Parliament of Ghana on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The strike, which had been causing disruptions to healthcare services across the country, was suspended after negotiations between the GRNMA and parliamentary leaders.

At a press conference held on Friday, June 13, 2025, the leadership of the GRNMA directed nurses to return to work starting Saturday, June 14, 2025.

"In relation to the pleas of the good people of Ghana, pleas from our patients, and the timely intervention of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, the leadership of the association wishes to state as follows: the engagement held with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health and other interested parties on Thursday, June 12, 2025, was very fruitful and has paved the way for an amicable resolution of the impasse with our employer regarding the implementation of our Collective Agreement," said Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, the GRNMA president.

"In view of the point above, the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association's industrial action, initiated on June 2, 2025, is hereby suspended, pending the outcome of the follow-up meeting scheduled for June 26, 2025. We call on our dear nurses and midwives to resume their normal shift duties starting Saturday, June 14, 2025," she directed.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo, while directing the nurses and midwives to return to work, further assured them of the GRNMA's unwavering commitment to ensuring that the Collective Agreement is implemented by the government.

The leadership of the GRNMA also expressed its gratitude to the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Nawaane Kurt Mark Nabdam, the Ranking Member, Vice Chairperson, and all members of the committee.

Why GRNMA embarked on the strike

The GRNMA embarked on a roadmap of industrial actions on Monday, June 2, 2025, starting with the wearing of red arm/headbands.

This was followed by the withdrawal of Outpatient Department (OPD) and Emergency services, culminating in the total withdrawal of all nursing and midwifery services on June 9, 2025.

The GRNMA took this strike action to demand the full implementation of its Collective Agreement with the government, which was signed in 2024.

GRNMA addresses misinformation about their strike

Speaking during the press conference, which was telecast live on Facebook, Mrs Ofori-Ampofo also used the opportunity to address some misinformation about their strike action.

She said that as nurses and midwives, they do not take delight in seeing their patients suffer; however, they cannot take good care of others when the system does not take good care of them.

Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, the GRNMA president, calls of the strike action during a press conference on Friday, June 13, 2025. Photo credit: UGC.

"We are nurses and midwives trained to provide essential health services to the Ghanaian population, and matters affecting us, which are brought formally to the attention of the employer, must be treated with the urgency they deserve and in good faith," she stated.

She also reiterated the GRNMA's non-partisanship, categorically stating that the association does not align with any political party and works solely for the welfare of nurses and midwives in Ghana.

"The GRNMA is a non-partisan professional association and trade union and the holder of the Collective Bargaining Certificate covering all nurses and midwives in Ghana. In its sixty-five years (65 years) of existence, the GRNMA has NEVER aligned with any political party in Ghana," she said.

Gov't appeal to retired nurses and midwives

Following the strike action declared by the GRNMA, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minister for Health, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, appealed to retired nurses and midwives to volunteer during the ongoing strike.

The indefinite strike by the GRNMA grounded operations at many healthcare facilities.

Mr Akandoh commended nurses who remained on duty and urged others to return to work while efforts to resolve the strike continue.

Source: YEN.com.gh