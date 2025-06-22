MC Alger's Algerian League title celebrations was marred by a tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of 3 fans, with several others injured

The MC Alger vs Magra match ended 0-0, but the title jubilation was immediately postponed following the disaster

Tributes continue to pour in from the African football community as Algeria is thrown into a state of national mourning

A catastrophic incident at Algiers' 5 July Stadium reportedly claimed three lives and left over 70 injured at a game that was meant to be a jubilant celebration of MC Alger’s league title triumph on Saturday evening, June 21.

The tragedy unfolded shortly after the club clinched their second consecutive Algerian Ligue 1 title, sending shockwaves throughout the nation and casting a somber shadow over the victory.

Tragedy strikes at MC Algers match, with 3 fans reported dead and 70 injured. Image credit: @MosdefNG

Source: Twitter

Algeria stadium disaster of June 21, 2025

The chaos erupted in the upper stands of the stadium when a barrier gave way under the pressure of enthusiastic supporters during the MC Alger vs Magra league match.

Local reports indicate that a large group of fans tumbled from the upper tier down into the lower stands as the railings failed, creating a scene of panic and confusion, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Footage aired by local sports broadcaster El Heddaf TV showed the mangled remains of a safety barrier and fans clambering to safety amid screams and shouting.

Many of the injured were trampled in the aftermath or struck by falling debris, with the incident taking place as thousands of fans gathered in the stands to witness the trophy presentation and celebrate their team's remarkable season.

How many people are dead in the Algeria stadium disaster?

Algeria's Ministry of Health issued a formal update on Sunday, confirming that three individuals had died as a result of the incident.

The ministry reported that hospitals across Algiers received dozens of injured spectators according to the Sun.

Beni Messous University Hospital admitted 38 of the injured, Ben Aknoun Hospital received 27, and Bab El Oued Hospital treated 16 others.

The severity of injuries ranged from fractures and head trauma to internal injuries, with some fans reportedly in critical condition.

MC Alger react to the stadium disaster

MC Alger released a statement expressing their deep sorrow over the loss of one of their supporters, identifying the deceased as Younes Amguzzi.

"Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn the passing of our loyal supporter Younes, who tragically lost his life in the stadium accident," the club posted on Instagram.

While the identities of the other two deceased individuals have not been publicly released by the club, national authorities have confirmed their deaths.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune issued a message of condolence to the families of the victims and extended his best wishes for the recovery of the injured.

He described the incident as a national tragedy and pledged support for the affected families.

Emergency response to Algeria stadium disaster

Emergency services responded rapidly, arriving on scene within minutes to assist and transport the wounded.

Ambulances were seen leaving the stadium in quick succession as officials coordinated efforts to clear the injured and prevent further crowding in the affected area.

Ambulance arrive to offer medical help after the Algeria stadium disaster at MC Alger vs Magra match on June 21, 2025. Image credit: @soir_officiel

Source: Twitter

In a display of solidarity, several MC Alger players and staff visited hospitals following the incident, with some reportedly donating blood to assist in emergency treatments.

The title presentation ceremony, which was scheduled to take place immediately following the match, was postponed indefinitely out of respect for the victims and their families.

Questions are being raised about the safety protocols at one of Algeria’s largest and most iconic stadiums as investigations begin into what caused the barrier to collapse.

Built in the early 1970s, the 5 July Stadium has hosted countless major events, but critics say that parts of the structure are outdated and may no longer meet modern safety standards.

No official statement has yet been made by stadium authorities or the Ministry of Youth and Sports regarding potential safety lapses or inspections.

However, growing public concern is mounting over how such a failure could occur during a high-profile event.

Barcelona's La Liga title victory marred by stadium disaster

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the sad stadium incident that overshadowed FC Barcelona's La Liga title triumph on March 15 of this year.

Hansi Flick's side had claimed a commanding victory at Espanyol to win the 2024/25 La Liga as goals from Lamine Yamal and Firmin Lopez did the magic.

