NPP's Abronye DC Drags EOCO, NIB, AG to Supreme Court Over Excessive Bail Terms
- Abronye DC has an action against the Attorney General, NIB, and EOCO, seeking Supreme Court intervention over unlawful detention of suspects
- Abronye DC demands the court to declare unconstitutional the continued detention of suspects beyond 48 hours
- He further seeks the court to affirm that EOCO and NIB lack the authority to detain individuals beyond 48 hours without judicial approval
The Bono Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has dragged the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), the Attorney General (AG), and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to the Supreme Court.
In a writ filed on June 28, 2025, Abronye DC has invoked the original jurisdiction of the Apex Court, seeking constitutional interpretation regarding what he termed the unlawful detention of suspects by EOCO, AG, and NIB.
He is also praying the Supreme Court to declare as unconstitutional the continued detention of suspects by EOCO and NIB beyond the legally mandated 48 hours, especially in instances where bail has been granted but the subjects of investigations are unable to meet the conditions.
The NPP Bono Regional Chairman is also seeking the highest court of the land to declare that EOCO and NIB violate Article 14(3) when they detain suspects beyond 48 hours on the grounds that bail conditions, however excessive, have not been satisfied.
He names the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, the NIB, and EOCO as the defendants.
Other reliefs sought by Abronye DC:
He also wants the Supreme Court to declare that Article 14(3) of the Constitution applies to situations where an individual remains in custody despite being granted bail but is unable to meet the bail conditions.
Abronye DC has taken this legal action under Article 2(1) and 130(1) of the 1992 Constitution and in accordance with Rule 45(1) and (2) of the Supreme Court Rules (1996), C.I. 16.
He also wants the Apex Court to pronounce that EOCO and NIB lack the constitutional authority to detain any person beyond 48 hours without judicial authorisation, even when bail has been granted but remains unexecuted.
The controversial politician is further seeking an order directing EOCO and NIB to ensure that all suspects arrested and granted bail but unable to meet the conditions are either released or arraigned before a competent court within 48 hours of arrest and detention.
Failure to do this, he demands, should render continued detention unlawful.
Abronye DC stated that the practice of imposing punitive or unattainable bail conditions amounts to a constructive denial of bail, which he argues undermines Article 14 of the Constitution.
