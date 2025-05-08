Kumchacha, in a video, slammed Abronye DC over his ongoing feud with Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

The controversial prophet called on Abronye to stop throwing shade at Kennedy Agyapong and questioned why he publicly disparaged him

Kumchacha shared that he and many Ghanaians exited the NPP due to Abronye and other executives' utterances

Controversial prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has slammed the NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Mr Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, over his recent feud with Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the prophet recounted how Abronye hurled insults at him and his late mother in the buildup to the 2024 general elections.

He noted that he had finally decided to speak about any issue concerning Abronye after previously choosing to ignore his past insults. He also threatened curses against individuals who would criticise him for his thoughts on the NPP Bono Regional Chairman.

Kumchacha noted that the New Patriotic Party was filled with some questionable individuals, like Abronye, who had outranked the numerous prominent personalities and soiled its image.

The prophet said some unprintable words about the former board member of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and his physical appearance.

Kumchaca called on Abronye DC to stop throwing shade at Kennedy Agyapong and questioned why he felt emboldened to publicly disparage the former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency.

He said that Abronye was not befitting of his position as the NPP Bono Regional Chairman due to his utterances and demeanour.

The prophet accused Abronye of being responsible for the shocking defeats seven to nine MPs suffered in their parliamentary race in the Bono Region during the 2024 general elections.

Kumchacha shared that he and numerous Ghanaians stopped being members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because of the utterances of Abronye and other executives.

He added that he wanted to meet the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP and get involved in a physical altercation with him. He said Abronye had shown his ungratefulness after he received numerous gifts from Kennedy Agyapong throughout his time as a party executive.

Abronye and Kennedy Agyapong's feud

Abronye and Kennedy Agyapong have been engaged in a heated feud after they recently clashed at Berekum in the Bono Region during former Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s national thank-you tour in April.

While addressing party members in an auditorium, the NPP Bono Regional Chairman took a dig at the former Assin Central MP as he questioned the sincerity of persons preaching unity in the party, whom he claimed brought divisions among members, which the NDC used to campaign against the NPP during the 2024 elections.

He also rejected Kennedy Agyapong's calls to grant amnesty to former high-ranking NPP members who exited the party or were suspended.

His remarks did not sit well with Kennedy, who called him out for being outspoken and arrogant despite making minimal financial contributions to the party.

The former Assin Central MP also attacked Abronye’s record as Regional Chairman of the party, stating that the NPP had only one parliamentary seat in the region.

The two men made peace and were seen laughing with each other after the end of the gathering in Berekum.

However, in subsequent interviews with Wontumi FM, Abronye later made several allegations against Kennedy Agyapong and claimed he was selfish. He accused the former MP of enjoying massive financial benefits during former President Akufo-Addo's tenure.

He also alleged that Agyapong had been secretly meeting with First Lady Lordina Mahama and was leaking sensitive NPP information. He also threatened to confront him physically.

Reactions to Kumchacha descending on Abronye

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Christ in me commented:

"Not only chairman oooo, regional chairman to be precise😂😂😂😂."

gladyslddrisu said:

"Eeeeeeiiiii the matter has reached headquarters oooo."

Only One God wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥 Prophet, you make me laugh and fall from my chair 🤣🤣🤣."

official_hawabebe commented:

"Politics is a dirty thing, paa. Aaah, elders who are supposed to live by example for us to learn open their mouths to insult each other like this on air. It's a sad situation."

