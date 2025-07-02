The Electoral Commission will conduct a partial rerun of the Ablekuma North Constituency Parliamentary Election

The Electoral Commission will conduct a rerun of the Ablekuma North Constituency Parliamentary Election in 19 polling stations on July 11, 2024.

This follows a dispute over the authenticity of election results from the December 7, 2024, General Election.

The Electoral Commission announces a rerun of the Ablekuma North Constituency Parliamentary Election in 19 polling stations. Source: Electoral Commission of Ghana

The dispute stems from concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress over the use of scanned Pink Sheets from 37 polling stations, which the party claims were provided by the New Patriotic Party and lacked sufficient verification.

The NDC had insisted that the entire election be rerun in those 37 stations.

The commission, in a statement, however, said it would proceed to rerun the election in 19 out of the 37 Polling Stations.

"The Commission arrived at the decision to rerun the election in the underlistcd Polling Stations because the 19 scanned Polling Station results used for the collation, though approved by Agents of both Political Parties, were not verified by the Presiding Officers responsible for those Polling Stations."

"It is instructive to note that, the Commission was able to secure the Presiding Officers' verification and confirmation for 18 scanned Polling Station results - Agents of both parties also approved same. A rerun will therefore not be held in those Polling Stations."

The NPP parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North is Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, while Ewurabena Aubyn is the NDC candidate.

