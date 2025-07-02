Ablekuma North: Electoral Commission to Rerun Election in 19 Polling Stations on July 11
- The Electoral Commission will conduct a partial rerun of the Ablekuma North Constituency Parliamentary Election
- The rerun follows a dispute between the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party over the collation of selected results
- The NPP candidate in the race is Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, while Ewurabena Aubyn is the NDC candidate
The Electoral Commission will conduct a rerun of the Ablekuma North Constituency Parliamentary Election in 19 polling stations on July 11, 2024.
This follows a dispute over the authenticity of election results from the December 7, 2024, General Election.
The dispute stems from concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress over the use of scanned Pink Sheets from 37 polling stations, which the party claims were provided by the New Patriotic Party and lacked sufficient verification.
The NDC had insisted that the entire election be rerun in those 37 stations.
The commission, in a statement, however, said it would proceed to rerun the election in 19 out of the 37 Polling Stations.
"The Commission arrived at the decision to rerun the election in the underlistcd Polling Stations because the 19 scanned Polling Station results used for the collation, though approved by Agents of both Political Parties, were not verified by the Presiding Officers responsible for those Polling Stations."
"It is instructive to note that, the Commission was able to secure the Presiding Officers' verification and confirmation for 18 scanned Polling Station results - Agents of both parties also approved same. A rerun will therefore not be held in those Polling Stations."
The NPP parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma North is Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, while Ewurabena Aubyn is the NDC candidate.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.