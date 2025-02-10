The sanitation voluntary group, Buz Stop Boys paid a courtesy call to the Greater Accra Regional Minister

The meeting was reportedly arranged at the behest of the newly sworn-in regional minister, Linda Ocloo

During the discussion, she commended the sanitation-based group for the selfless acts of service to Ghana

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo has met with the sanitation-based youth voluntary group, the Buz Stop Boys.

The meeting, which was held at the minister's office, reportedly focused on how they could keep the capital clean together.

Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister meets the Buz Stop Boys. Photo credit: @Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo/Facebook.

During the meeting, Mrs Ocloo and the Buz Stop Boys emphasised the value of volunteerism in community development and its potential to address key social challenges.

They also explored innovative approaches to engage more individuals in volunteer activities, the role of local government in supporting such initiatives, and the need for structured platforms to mobilise and coordinate volunteers.

The meeting with Buz Stop Boys is the second major activity undertaken by the Greater Accra Regional Minister since she officially took office after her swearing-in by President John Mahama.

During her first official set of duties, Linda Ocloo met with Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Chief Executive Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the leading waste management company in the country.

These two separate meetings form part of the Regional Minister's drive to rid the Greater Accra area of filth and promote a cleaner and healthier environment.

What are the Buz Stop Boys?

The Buz Stop Boys is a non-Governmental organisation focused on promoting sanitation. The group, which is made up of young men and women of diverse professional backgrounds, was founded by Heneba Kojo Sarfo.

With a membership of 40 people, the Buz Stop Boys have grown from a five-member team to become a force to be reckoned with in volunteerism in Ghana, winning both local and international awards and earning widespread praise.

Reactions to minister, Buz Stop Boys meeting

The video of the meeting, which was posted on TikTok by the Buz Stop Boys, sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Some of the comments have been listed below:

@emmanuelkyei906 said:

"Why don't they fight for the reintroduction of town counsel who go around the town to fine people who mess around their homes."

@Emmanuel Amoah replied:

"They exist. Even if rebranded and reintroduced, they’d become corruptible in a short while, I think."

@Clarissa Maxwell also said:

"Am so happy this video. this clearly shows that Accra & Ghana as a whole will be hygienically clean very soon."

@osagyefothedreamer commented:

"I'm soo soo elated. Your dedication is awesome and deserve every bit of reward. God bless you guys."

Zoomlion pledges to support Buz Stop Boys

The CEO of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, pledges to support the Buz Stop Boys. Photo credit: @jsagyepong & @buzstopboys/IG.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the CEO of Zoomlion Ghana Limited pledged to support the volunteer group.

He previously promised to provide Buz Stop Boys with equipment to help their voluntary efforts to help make Ghana a cleaner place.

The Zoomlion CEO made this pledge while speaking to members of his staff at a function in Accra before they met with the minister.

Source: YEN.com.gh