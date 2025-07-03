The NPP has expressed opposition to the Electoral Commission's (EC) decision to rerun the Ablekuma North Parliamentary election

The rerun will take place on July 11, 2025, in 19 polling stations following a dispute over the authenticity of results from the December 2024 elections

NPP's General Secretary, Justine Frimpong-Kodua, announced the party's intention to challenge the EC's decision in court

The New Patriotic Party (NDC) has kicked against the decision taken by the Electoral Commission (EC) to rerun elections in the Ablekuma North Parliamentary election.

The EC in a statement issued on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, announced that it will conduct a rerun of the Ablekuma North Constituency Parliamentary election in 19 polling stations on July 11, 2025.

This follows a dispute over the authenticity of election results from the December 7, 2024, general elections.

However, addressing the media at a press conference held on Thursday, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justine Frimpong-Kodua, said the party will challenged the EC's decision at the court.

"We will challenge EC’s decision to rerun Ablekuma North's election," he said.

Dispute over Ablekuma North Parliamentary election result

The Ablekuma North Constituency was one of 12 parliamentary results disputed due to alleged discrepancies and procedural issues.

Of the twelve, eleven results have been finalised, with winners declared, leaving Ablekuma North without a Member of Parliament.

Multiple attempts by the EC to finalise the results have been hindered by acts of vandalism, leading to the suspension of the re-collation process.

Both parliamentary candidates, Nana Akua Afriyie of the NPP and Ewurabena Aubyn of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), have claimed victory.

Initially, the EC declared Ewurabena of the NDC as the winner, but later reversed the decision and announced Nana Akua, a former MP for the area, as the winner, resulting in a protracted dispute over the elections results.

The dispute stems from concerns raised by the NDC over the use of scanned Pink Sheets from 37 polling stations, which the party claims were provided by the New Patriotic Party and lacked sufficient verification.

NPP's challenge of EC's Ablekuma rerun sparks reactions

Ghanaians on social media have shared their views on the NPP's decision to challenge the EC's rerun of the Ablekuma North Parliamentary elections.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Maxwell Xórnam said:

"Hon. Sam George is waiting to take his share from them at Ablekuma. Time for revenge."

@Jonah Gb also said:

"And we will also challenge you if Scan pink sheets can be used to declare election as well."

@Lukman Kasule commented:

"They think they can still manipulate the courts."

