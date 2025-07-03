High Court Dismisses Adu-Boahene’s Request for Documents Dating Back to 1992

The High Court has dismissed a request by Kwabena Adu-Boahene and three others for access to documents dating back to 1992

The application, filed in June 2025, sought the disclosure of National Security files and special operations accounts

The court also rejected their plea for the Attorney-General to produce these documents for inspection and copying

The High Court has dismissed an application by Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General, and three others, requesting access to documents dating back to 1992.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and the three other accused persons, in the application filed on June 23, 2025, requested the disclosure of the documents.

The accused persons are asking, among other things, for a “further order that the Attorney-General should make full disclosure and produce for inspection and the making of copies of the various National Security Coordinators’ special operations accounts.”

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and the three other accused persons are standing trial over corruption-related allegations.

During the Case Management Conference on Thursday, June 26, 2025, in the Republic v Kwabena Adu-Boahene case, the defence team, led by lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea, requested that the court compel the state to disclose all evidence gathered during investigations, particularly any material that could potentially clear the accused.

The defence argued that the bank statements previously provided by the prosecution were incomplete, with essential pages reportedly missing.

Akyea emphasised that these omissions might contain exculpatory evidence and cautioned against what he referred to as the Attorney-General's “cherry-picking” of evidence.

He also called for the release of transactions from the National Security Operational Account dating back to 1992, asserting that these records could reveal a pattern crucial to his client’s defence.

Charges against Adu-Boahene

The former NSB Director-General has been accused of illegally receiving GH¢1.3 million in monthly payments from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

According to the Attorney-General, GWCL entered into an agreement with the Ghana Signals Bureau; however, the funds were diverted into his account.

Dr Ayine made these claims during a recent press conference held in response to the actions of Mr. Adu-Boahene and his wife after they were implicated in the $7 million cyber defence system contract scandal.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene sues the Attorney-General

Mr. Adu-Boahene sued the Attorney-General for defamation on April 24, 2025. In the suit, the plaintiffs alleged that Dr. Ayine's public remarks falsely portrayed them as criminals and fraudsters who had embezzled state funds and engaged in money laundering.

However, the former Signals Bureau boss and his wife have been formally charged by the Attorney-General with money laundering.

During a press conference on April 30, 2025, announcing the charges against Mr. Adu-Boahene, the Attorney-General also stated that Mr. Adu-Boahene illegally received monthly payments from the Ghana Water Company Limited.

Adu-Boahene claims he gave 'opposition party' GH¢8.3M

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwabena Adu-Boahene claimed that he had given a portion of the state funds he was accused of embezzling to a political party.

In a letter, the former NSB Director General stated that he had spent GH¢8.3 million on an 'opposition party' before the 2024 elections.

Netizens who saw Kwabena Adu-Boahene's letter were taken aback and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

