Ablekuma North Rerun: Police Arrest Suspects Posing as Security at DVLA Polling Station
- Ghana Police arrested individuals impersonating security officers at the Awoshie DVLA polling station during the Ablekuma North rerun elections
- The suspects, dressed in brown uniforms, failed to identify themselves and were taken to Odorkor Police Station for investigations
- The incident has raised concerns about election security, with police assuring the public of their commitment to a safe electoral process
The Ghana Police Service has arrested individuals impersonating security personnel at the Awoshie DVLA polling station in Ablekuma North during the rerun elections.
The individual, dressed in a brown uniform, was stationed near the entrance of the polling centre but failed to properly identify themselves, raising suspicions among authorities.
In a video circulating on social media, the suspects were seen bundled into a police pickup and subsequently driven to the Odorkor Police Station for further investigation.
The police are working to determine the individual's true identity and motives.
This incident highlights the importance of strict security measures during elections. The police are committed to ensuring the safety and integrity of the electoral process.
Watch the video below:
