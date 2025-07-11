Bawumia Calls Out Mahama, Other Leaders Over Ablekuma North Election Violence: “Take Action”
Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has called on President John Mahama to take action over the violence witnessed during the Ablekuma North election.
Bawumia described the attacks on New Patriotic Party members by alleged National Democratic Congress assigns as very disturbing.
He stressed that the attackers needed to be held accountable.
"I call on the president to take action and all the people in charge of this country… to take action to bring the perperators to book."
“We want peace in this country. This is not the democracy that Ghana wants to see so it is very imporat that these forms of acts are not encouranged.”
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.