Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has called on President John Mahama to take action over the violence witnessed during the Ablekuma North election.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Bawumia described the attacks on New Patriotic Party members by alleged National Democratic Congress assigns as very disturbing.

He stressed that the attackers needed to be held accountable.

"I call on the president to take action and all the people in charge of this country… to take action to bring the perperators to book."

“We want peace in this country. This is not the democracy that Ghana wants to see so it is very imporat that these forms of acts are not encouranged.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh