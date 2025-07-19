President John Dramani Mahama was at the official ground-breaking ceremony for Phase II of the Blekusu Sea Defence Project

The Head of State sat in an excavator and operated it successfully as a way of cutting the sod for works to begin

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts in the comment section of the post

President John Dramani Mahama took the controls of an excavator and operated the heavy vehicle like someone who had done that all his life.

The President controlled the excavator at the official groundbreaking ceremony for Phase II of the Blekusu Sea Defence Project.

President John Mahama controls an excavator to the admiration of many. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

The groundbreaking was to signify the beginning of a crucial initiative to protect the coastline.

In a video on X, President Mahama, who was wearing a helmet, climbed onto the excavator and sat in the operator’s seat.

An operator joined the President and helped him buckle his seat belt. Afterwards, the operator could be seen talking to President Mahama, possibly giving him instructions on how to control the excavator.

President Mahama followed the instructions and collected some heavy rocks into the bucket and dropped them at another place.

The instructor then got down and left President Mahama alone to control the heavy vehicle. He successfully moved more rocks from one place to another. The President did it with ease and got everyone present clapping for him. He made it seem like he had operated such a vehicle before.

When he was done, President John Mahama got off the excavator. The chiefs and other dignitaries present shook his hands to congratulate him for a great job done.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise John Mahama for operating excavator

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Lechiboroni said:

“The way presido dey operate the excavator de3 🤠🤭the galamsey ain’t stopping anytime soon 😂😂.”

@ActivistJerry wrote:

“Oh wow, President Mahama is on top of his game! Is he the one who personally operated an excavator?”

@BraYaw007 said:

“Why did the bodyguard yank the operator off the machine when the Prez was exiting the machine?....that's not safe practice considering the machine's engine still running and the Prez not an experienced operator also.”

@gyaisaaawai wrote:

“Interesting, Mahama the excavator man 😂.”

@connie_tay26074 said:

“Nice to see leaders getting hands-on for coastal protection—this project matters big time for Blekusu. @CharlesMooreX1 would probably say it’s about time, given how urgent climate resilience is. Action over talk!”

@Ajumakomayor wrote:

“He makes the job so attractive.”

@WeGetMission said:

“Addo dee go tear ACL.”

@Ismaila_gh wrote:

“My President, God bless you 👏👏👏.”

@posiogh said:

“While Mahama is busy solving problems!! Ghana's biggest problems are gathered at the University of Ghana, planning on who to lead them to come back again and destroy the country.”

