Kevin Taylor, the Ghanaian-born US-based journalist, has returned to Ghana after several years abroad

He positioned himself as a vocal critic of the NPP party, dissuading him from returning to the county

Many have asked if US-based Ghanaian Twene Jonas, who plays a similar role, could also return to Ghana

Ghanaian-born US-based journalist Kevin Ekow Taylor, after several years in the US, has returned to Ghana.

After Kevin Taylor's return to Ghana, many have asked if Twene Jonas could also come back from the US.

Some believed Taylor would not return to Ghana anytime soon due to the perceived risks posed by his commentary against certain dignitaries and the numerous defamation suits filed against him.

During the New Patriotic Party (NPP) term, which spanned from 2017 to 2025, Taylor was a fearless voice who consistently criticised the government, shining a light on alleged corruption and its effects on the nation.

This was believed to have made the NPP unpopular, given how extreme he could go with his statements.

In 2019, he lost a GH₵2.95 million defamation suit filed by prominent lawyer Kojo Anan Ankomah. In 2020, he was also sued by legal practitioner and leading NPP figure Gabby Otchere-Darko.

These and other cases were what Kevin Taylor battled with, including a bench warrant issued by an Accra High Court, making it doubtful whether he would ever return to Ghana since all this happened while he was abroad.

Kevin Taylor, on July 22, 2025, showed up at the Supreme Court for the final court proceedings, which went in his favour after the court quashed the 2020 arrest warrant issued by Justice Kyei Baffour, a justice of the Court of Appeals, who was sitting as a High Court judge. Kevin Taylor is now a free man.

The Loudsilence TV founder's party is now in power, making it even more flexible for him to move freely.

Can Twene Jonas return like Kevin Taylor?

However, Taylor's case has raised eyebrows and questions about whether Twene Jonas, who is known for even more extreme criticisms, could also return to the country someday.

Twene Jonas is currently based in the US, with questions asked about whether he could return to Ghana like Kevin Taylor.

The social commentator is believed to be in self-imposed exile, just like Kevin Taylor was perceived to be, due to his consistent criticisms of the government and prominent individuals such as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, President John Mahama, ex-President Nana Akufo-Addo, and many others.

While many deem Twene Jonas' criticism as disrespectful and defamatory, he has also been seen as more neutral and has not openly aligned with any political party, unlike Ekow.

This makes it uncertain whether the Royal Jonas Films CEO would ever return to the country, despite the ongoing tension in the US due to the crackdown on immigrants.

Only time will tell what decision Twene Jonas takes.

Kevin Taylor's reaction to the court ruling

