Professor Asare, also known as Kwaku Azar, has reacted to the Supreme Court's recent decision regarding Kevin Taylor's certiorari application

He argues that the ruling should not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of insults, but rather as a defence of due process and judicial impartiality

Professor Azar highlighted several flaws in the High Court's order, including violations of due process, improper judicial language, and alleged bias

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, a US-based Ghanaian law lecturer, has weighed in on the recent Supreme Court decision in the Kevin Taylor certiorari application.

According to the scholar, also known as Kwaku Azar, the court's ruling has been misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of insults, which he considers both misguided and misleading.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, July 24, 2025, to share his view on the ruling, Professor Asare explained that the Supreme Court's decision was about assessing whether the lower court acted within the remit of the law and constitution.

He stated the High Court's order to arrest Kevin Taylor was flawed due to several issues, including violation of due process.

In his comments, Professor Asare highlighted the following key issues with the High Court's order:

Violation of due process: The judge issued a warrant for Kevin Taylor's arrest without hearing him, violating the principle of audi alteram partem.

Improper judicial language and bias: The order used intemperate and personalized language, undermining judicial impartiality.

Exceeding jurisdiction: The High Court has no extraterritorial jurisdiction to arrest someone outside Ghana without invoking formal extradition processes.

Unlawful perpetual warrant: The warrant was perpetual, lasting until the alleged contemnor 'expires from the surface of the earth, which is a constitutional aberration.

Improper reliance on Article 126(2): While Article 126(2) empowers courts to punish for contempt, it does not override the right to a fair hearing.

Professor Asare emphasised the importance of due process, stating that even those who engage in foul-mouthed behaviour were entitled to a fair hearing.

He noted that the Supreme Court's decision was not an endorsement of insult, but rather an endorsement of the rule of law, the right to a fair hearing, and judicial restraint.

"The Supreme Court has consistently held that contempt powers must be exercised judiciously and in accordance with natural justice (Republic v. Mensa-Bonsu & others; Ex parte AG [1995-96])," he wrote.

"To sum up, this decision is hardly a precedent. It is simply a straightforward application of long-standing constitutional principles: the right to a fair hearing, the duty of judicial impartiality, and the limits of contempt powers. Courts across the common law world have consistently invalidated judicial orders that flout these basics and this case is no different," he added.

His Facebook post outlining the ruling on Kevin Taylor is below:

Kevin Taylor secures victory in court

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the Supreme Court overturned a bench warrant for the arrest of popular YouTuber Kevin Taylor on contempt charges.

The arrest warrant, issued by Justice Kyei-Baffour, was revoked due to its violation of the rules of natural justice.

The warrant had been issued following Taylor’s alleged derogatory comments about the legal practitioner in 2020, which were considered as contemptuous.

Kyei-Baffour had specifically accused the journalist, claiming he was promoted to favour the Akufo-Addo administration in a case involving the National Communications Authority.

Kevin Taylor reacts to Supreme Court ruling

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Supreme Court overturned a 2020 bench warrant issued against controversial US-based Ghanaian commentator Kevin Taylor.

He had filed a certiorari suit at the Accra High Court on July 3, 2025, to challenge the warrant, which was quashed in a 4:1 majority ruling, with Taylor jubilant.

