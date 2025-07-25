Ghana's economy has seen notable improvements since the start of 2025, with all the micro and macro indicators showing positive signs

While the NDC credits these gains to President Mahama's policies, the NPP argues that they were achieved due to the government's restrained spending

In response, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson presented the government's substantial expenditures in the mid-year budget review

Ghana's economy has seen improvement since the beginning of 2025, with the cedi appreciating against the major international trading currencies while inflation and interest rates as well as debts have reduced significantly.

While the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) attributes this achievement to the prudent economic policies introduced by President John Mahama, members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), however, claim that the economic gains were realised because the government is not spending.

However, Ghana's Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, refuted the NPP's claims while presenting the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Dr. Forson disclosed that a staggering GH¢114.5 billion has been disbursed from the Consolidated Fund between January and June 2025.

He said the government has made substantial payments, including US$700 million to service Eurobond debt and GH¢10 billion to domestic bondholders.

Additionally, the Finance Minister stated that GH¢9.1 billion was allocated to the energy sector to ensure a stable power supply, while GH¢5 billion was used to settle arrears.

According to Dr. Forson, investments in education and healthcare have also been prioritised, with GH¢2.9 billion paid to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and GH¢1 billion allocated to the free secondary education program.

The National Health Insurance Scheme also received GH¢2.7 billion, and GH¢1.4 billion was paid for National Health Insurance claims, he said.

Other notable government expenditures

Dr. Forson further disclosed that other notable expenditures made by the government include GH¢477 million to LEAP beneficiaries, GH¢895 million to the School Feeding Programme, and GH¢122.8 million for BECE registration.

He added that the government has also supported various programs, such as the No Fee Stress Policy, Teacher Training Allowance, Nursing Training Allowance, and Assembly Members' allowances.

Furthermore, the Finance Minister indicated that GH¢2 billion was allocated for Goods and Services to maintain effective government operations, and another GH¢2 billion was used to save the National Investment Bank (NIB).

These expenditures, according to Dr. Forson, demonstrate President Mahama's commitment to delivering on the government's promises and stimulating economic growth.

Dr. Forson emphasised that the administration's spending is targeted and aimed at improving the lives of Ghanaians.

Below is the list of 22 things the President Mahama-led administration has spent taxpayers' money on since returning to power on January 7, 2025, after a resounding victory in the December 7, 2024, presidential elections.

US$700 million has been paid to defray Eurobond debt GH¢10 billion has been paid to domestic bondholders GH¢2.9 billion to the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) GH¢9.1 billion to the energy sector for a stable power supply GH¢5 billion worth of arrears has been cleared GH¢2.9 billion to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) GH¢1 billion to the free secondary education programme GH¢2.7 billion to the National Health Insurance Scheme GH¢1.4 billion for National Health Insurance claims GH¢252 million for vaccines and essential medicines GH¢72.8 million as Capitation Grant GH¢477 million to LEAP beneficiaries GH¢895 million to the School Feeding Programme GH¢122.8 million for BECE registration GH¢300 million to the No Fee Stress Policy GH¢52 million as Teacher Training Allowance GH¢369.9 million as Nursing Training Allowance GH¢25 million as Assembly Members' allowance GH¢21 million for the National Apprenticeship Programme GH¢34.5 million to the Adwumawura Programme GH¢2 billion as Goods and Services to run an effective and efficient government machinery GH¢2 billion to save the National Investment Bank (NIB)

Road projects announced by Ato Forson

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the government planned to work on road infrastructure projects over the next three years in 166 constituencies.

Minister of Finance Cassiel Ato Forson also mentioned that some priority road projects which had stalled would receive funding.

Forson stated that the government would rehabilitate 10km of roads annually in each of these constituencies.

