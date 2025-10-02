High Court Judge His Lordship Daniel Mensah, known by his stool name, Nana Agyemang Badu II, the Dormaahene, has been appointed as a Court of Appeal judge

He was among 21 distinguished judges who swore an oath at the Jubilee House on October 2, 2025, for their new roles

The Dormaahene spoke about his new role and his motivation for the president's core legal priorities, including the fight against illegal mining

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has officially been sworn in as a new Court of Appeal judge after about 28 years on the bench.

He was among 21 judges who attended an official swearing-in ceremony at Ghana's presidency on October 2, 2025.

Agyemang Badu II, also known as Daniel Mensah (real name before his enthronement in 1999), has served as a High Court judge in Ghana for many years and presided over several high-profile cases, including the bail application for activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor in 2022.

During the ceremony, John Mahama called the Dormaahene to the stage and congratulated him. Before that, the president led the 21 judges to swear their oath of allegiance to the nation.

The Dormaahene deemed his new role a huge responsibility as he reflected on John Dramani Mahama's expectations of the new judges.

The president elevated the judges to strengthen Ghana's judiciary and to widen the representation across the country.

Other judges included Justice Senyo Amedahe, Dr Richmond Osei-Hwere, and Justice Enyonam Adinyira.

Justice Senyo Amedahe is a long-serving High Court judge in Koforidua, renowned for his rulings and judicial work in the case of Ernest Kumi, the late Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency.

Dr Richmond Osei-Hwere, related to Justice Apangano Achibonga and Justice Mariama Samo, is renowned for his role in appeal proceedings in the Agradaa case.

Justice Enyonam Adinyira, formerly of the Adenta High Court 1, was also sworn in, along with Justice Kwasi Anokye Gyimah, a former law lecturer at the GIMPA Law School.

Dormaahene speaks after becoming Appeals Court judge

During an interview after the swearing-in ceremony, Dormaahene weighed in on Ghana's battle with illegal mining (galamsey).

The new Court of Appeals judge praised John Dramani Mahama's efforts and established that the menace has reduced since the president took office this year.

He further acknowledged that any declaration of a state of emergency on galamsey, as promised by John Mahama, before winning the election, was thus unnecessary.

The President, during his first media encounter on September 10, stated he would only declare a state of emergency on galamsey when it becomes necessary.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association has criticised the government for the lack of bold leadership to crack down on illegal miners.

A national tracking poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics indicated that President Mahama's approval rating has declined from 73 per cent in July to 67 per cent in September 2025.

This means that the number of Ghanaians who believe the country is headed in the right direction under the ruling National Democratic Congress' government has decreased.

Tension between Asantes, Dormaahene gains national attention

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Manhyia Palace had pulled in Jubilee House for state action on the tensions with the Dormaahene.

The Ahene Nanahene of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nana Kwame Mensah Bonsu, called on the presidency to caution the Dormaahene to stop what has been called attacks on the Asantehene’s domain.

