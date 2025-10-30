Kwaku Asante Boateng, the MP for Asante Akyem South, has called on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to step down from the NPP flagbearer race

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem South in the Ashanti Region, Kwaku Asante Boateng, has urged former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to step down from the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to Adom TV, the Asante Akyem South MP claimed that Dr Bawumia's candidacy has caused disunity within the NPP.

In an effort to forge unity in the party ahead of the forthcoming elections in 2028, Kwaku Asante Boateng appealed to Dr Bawumia to step aside for a new candidate who can revive the party’s chances of winning in 2028.

The MP, who served as the Deputy Minister of Railways Development, further stated that before Dr Bawumia joined the party in 2008 as then-candidate Akufo-Addo's running mate, he was not a card-carrying member of the NPP.

He added that there were several senior members of the NPP who were in line to succeed Akufo-Addo as flagbearer, only for them to be sidestepped in favour of the former Vice President in 2024.

This, he said, has caused disaffection and disillusionment among the rank and file of the party, with some leading members quitting the NPP.

MP likens NPP flagbearer position to chieftaincy

Likening this to what pertains in Ghanaian traditional circles, Kwaku Asante Boateng said it was wrong for the NPP to ignore the royal heirs and hand over the throne to an outsider.

"When a throne becomes vacant in a family and you ignore the heirs to hand it over to an outsider, you will definitely cause disunity and disaffection in the house," he said.

"I expected Dr Bawumia to have stepped aside from contesting the NPP flagbearer position after serving for eight years as Vice President. If he had done this, there would not have been any confusion in the party. He is a major factor in the lack of unity within the NPP," he added.

Reactions to the MP's claims about Bawumia

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the MP's claims about Dr Bawumia. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@general_dolla said:

"His desperation to be the Party’s leader is what is declining the party and driving all core members out of the party, It’s demands nothing for everyone to see this truth. If He truly have the Party at heart, He would have step aside without force for the party to find its path."

@ThomaskwameAch1 also said:

"Jx some days ago your camp introduced “tell us what your candidate will do” You don’t believe it so back to factory settings."

@FUTBALLARENA commented:

"Asante nkae ampa. This is pathetic analysis For 8yrs in opposition,bawumia was the one that gave vision and purpose. He was everywhere and seen as a solution. Npp 2016,2020 victories can't be spoken about without bawumia With nothing against ken, bawumia should be default choice"

