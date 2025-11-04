The Ghana National Fire Service has confirmed the death of five, rescuing four in an accident that occurred in the Eastern Region

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed the tragic loss of lives following an accident in the Eastern Region.

The Ghana National Fire Service is reporting five dead and four rescued in a road accident at Asikuma Junction in the Eastern Region.

According to the GNFS, the accident occurred on 1st November 2025 at Asikuma Junction and claimed the lives of five people, while four others were rescued.

The rescue team, led by AstnO Fred Aganu and accompanied by the Acting District Fire Officer, ADO I Godwin Gbedemah, was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“The accident involved a grey Toyota Noah (GX 422-25) and a tipper truck (GT 725-19). Out of nine (9) victims, four (4), including a minor, were rescued and transported by the National Ambulance Service to the Peki Government Hospital for treatment," the GNFS explained in a release.

"Sadly, five (5) persons were confirmed unresponsive and were handed over to the police for further procedures,” GNFS added.

5 persons have been confirmed dead, 4 injured in a road accident at Asikuma Junction in the Eastern Region.

The wrecked vehicle after a fatal road crash near the Anyinam Health Line on the Accra-Kumasi Road.

Source: YEN.com.gh