Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has sued the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for defamation, demanding GH¢20 million in damages

He filed the suit after the OSP accused him and four others of embezzling billions from the Unified Petroleum Price Fund

The case is set for a hearing on November 13, 2025, with the OSP freezing millions in assets allegedly linked to the accused

The former chief executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has reportedly sued the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for defamation, seeking GH¢20 million in damages.

Dr Abdul-Hamid is said to be suing the OSP over claims that he and four others previously embezzled GH¢1.3 billion from the Unified Petroleum Price Fund at the NPA.

The suit was filed at the High Court’s General Jurisdiction Division in Accra on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

In the writ, Dr Abdul-Hamid demanded that the former enter an appearance within eight days.

“And take notice that in default of your so doing, judgment may be given in your absence without further notice to you, the Office of the Special Prosecutor,” portions of the writ shared on X by @AwisiDede, a journalist with Starr FM, read.

Abdul-Hamid’s legal battle with the OSP

The former NPA boss is the first accused in the ongoing GH¢291 million case involving allegations of extortion, abuse of office, and money laundering.

The OSP is prosecuting him and nine others in connection with their dealings at the National Petroleum Authority.

The Special Prosecutor later amended the charges against Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and the nine others.

The amended charges increased the counts in the case, Republic v. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and Nine Others, from 25 to 54.

According to a social media post by the OSP on October 20, 2025, the new charges follow the discovery of fresh evidence from ongoing investigations into alleged large-scale extortion, abuse of public office, and money laundering.

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid to reappear in court

The OSP, in a social media post, disclosed that Dr Abdul-Hamid and the nine other accused are set to take their pleas at the Criminal High Court on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The OSP also stated that it has frozen assets exceeding GH¢100 million and US$100,000, including real estate holdings, lands, fuel stations, and fuel tankers allegedly linked to the accused persons.

According to the OSP’s post, the court will also hear a motion by Dr Abdul-Hamid seeking the release of his passport, which was seized as part of his bail conditions, to enable him to attend a political event in Canada.

However, the prosecution has opposed the application.

Former NPA boss dismisses OSP's case

YEN.com.gh also reported that Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid had dismissed the corruption charges brought against him by the OSP, calling the case 'useless'.

The former NPA boss made this statement while accompanying the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi, to the Accra High Court for a hearing.

The case brought by the Special Prosecutor saw Abdul-Hamid and nine others accused of extorting millions from oil transporters and marketing companies.

