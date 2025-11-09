Former special prosecutor Martin Amidu has criticised Attorney General Dr Dominic Ayine for donating printers to EOCO

Amidu claimed the donation violates Section 15(b) of Act 804 and compromises EOCO’s independence and impartiality

Dr Ayine told PAC he funded the printers after discovering EOCO had neither printing equipment nor budget to procure one

The former special prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has slammed the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, for donating printers out of his personal pocket to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The Attorney General, while answering questions before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) about a week ago, disclosed that he personally funded the purchase of six printers for EOCO.

He explained that upon assumption of office, he noted that EOCO had neither a printer nor a budget to procure one.

Consequently, he, as the minister responsible for the agency, decided to donate the printers to them from his own resources.

Dr Ayine further disclosed that EOCO does not receive financial support or grants from private individuals, adding that his gesture was a personal donation and does not constitute a conflict of interest.

“If you look at the listed entities, for instance, Bank of Ghana, it’s government; it’s part of the apparatus of state. EOCO does not receive such donations from private persons because of issues of conflict of interest,” he said.

“So, for instance, when I assumed office in February, one of the things that they came to brief me on was the fact that they did not have printers,” he added.

Martin Amidu says the donation was unlawful

Reacting to this, Martin Amidu, who previously served as the Attorney General and Minister for Justice under the late former President John Evans Atta Mills, described the donation of six printers by Dr Ayine to EOCO as unlawful and unethical.

According to Amidu, Ayine’s explanation before PAC, that he bought the printers from his own money to help EOCO work efficiently, directly violates Section 15(b) of Act 804 of the 1992 Ghanaian constitution, which governs the agency’s operations.

“Dominic Ayine’s response to the MP for Kpando’s request for clarification shows that the alleged purchase of six heavy-duty printers from his personal funds for EOCO was unlawful.” Amidu was quoted in a MynewsGH publication on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

He contended that EOCO was established to operate as a body mandated to function without political or financial influence. However, the attorney general's donation could interfere with its impartiality and independence.

“A personal donation to an institution under your supervision cannot be justified as charity. It compromises the institution,” he further stated.

