The Board of Directors of the National Cathedral has rejected President Mahama’s plan to convert the project into a cultural centre

They clarified that no official communication had been received from the government and reaffirmed their commitment to completing the project

The board said the declaration of a National Day of Prayer strengthens the urgency and justification for completing the National Cathedral

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Board of Directors of the National Cathedral has rejected the government’s plan to convert the project into a National Cultural Convention Centre (NCCC).

In a strongly worded statement signed by Paul Opoku-Mensah, the executive director of the National Cathedral, the board clarified that it had received no official communication from the government regarding any change to the project’s purpose.

National Cathedral Board rejects government's proposal to convert the Project Site into a National Cultural Convention Centre. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The board emphasised that the National Cathedral project had not been abandoned, contrary to media reports that suggest otherwise.

President John Dramani Mahama, while speaking at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving Service on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, announced that his administration intended to repurpose the National Cathedral as a National Cultural Convention Centre.

This, the president said, was part of his administration’s creative economy initiative, SHOW24, which aims to promote Ghana’s 24-hour economy vision and potentially partner with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

The proposed National Cultural Convention Centre would also serve as a flagship venue for various events, including exhibitions, trade shows, film festivals and international summits, to position it as Africa’s top destination for such activities.

However, the Board of Directors of the National Cathedral expressed concern over the government’s plan to remodel the project as a cultural centre.

President John Mahama announces plans to convert the National Cathedral project site into a National Cultural Convention Centre. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Board urges Mahama to complete National Cathedral

The Board of Directors of the National Cathedral also reiterated its commitment to completing the project for its originally intended purpose.

Consequently, the board, in its statement issued on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, urged President Mahama to complete the project.

The board argued that the president’s declaration of July 1 as Ghana’s official National Day of Prayer, marked by the Christian National Day of Prayers at the forecourt of the State House, had provided both the justification and urgency to complete the National Cathedral.

The board said that, when completed, the National Cathedral would provide sacred infrastructure for the formal religious activities of state, such as state funerals and national thanksgiving services.

“The National Cathedral was proposed to provide sacred infrastructure for the formal religious activities of state, including state funerals and National Thanksgiving services. The President's declaration of July 1 as Ghana's official National Day of Prayer and the organisation of the Christian National Day of Prayers outdoors at the forecourt of the State House provided both the justification and urgency to complete the National Cathedral,” a portion of the statement read.

“The integration of additional elements, including a Bible museum that tells the story and contributions of the Church in Ghana and Africa, including the Ghanaian and African Diaspora, ensures the Cathedral is also developed as a heritage and cultural site that promotes religious pilgrimage and international tourism,” another portion of the statement added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Mahama urged to investigate National Cathedral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Nana Freduah Agyemang Badu II appealed to President Mahama to investigate the controversial National Cathedral project during his Thank You tour on Friday, 30 May 2025.

The Dormaahene urged the president to ensure justice and transparency in national governance during his non-consecutive second term.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Nana Freduah Agyemang Badu II also called on President Mahama to prosecute individuals who had misappropriated funds.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh