42 Nigerians, 13 Cameroonians, and 13 Other Africans Repatriated From Ghana's Ashanti Region
Politics

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
3 min read
  • 68 African nationals have been repatriated from the Ashanti Region following a court ruling that found them guilty of criminal activities
  • The deported individuals come from various countries, with the largest groups being Nigerians and Cameroonians
  • The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, praised the Ghana Immigration Service for its professionalism in handling the deportation process

A total of 68 African nationals have been repatriated from the Ashanti Region to their respective countries.

The individuals were said to have engaged in various criminal activities, including "ashawo" work and the Q-Net scam.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 18, 2025, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, explained that the repatriation of the Africans was based on a court ruling, which found them guilty of the above-mentioned crimes.

He further provided a breakdown of the nationalities of the Africans deported back to their respective countries:

  • 42 Nigerians
  • 13 Cameroonians
  • 7 Beninois
  • 3 Ivorians
  • 3 Burkinabe nationals

The Ashanti Regional Minister further commended the Ghana Immigration Service for its professionalism, diligence, and firm commitment to enforcing the country's immigration laws.

"A total of 42 Nigerians, 13 Cameroonians, 3 Ivorians, 3 Burkinabe nationals, and 7 Beninese nationals have been repatriated from the Ashanti Region to their respective countries following various court rulings involving Q-Net, prostitut**n, and other criminal activities." he wrote
"I commend the Ghana Immigration Service for its professionalism, diligence, and firm commitment to enforcing our immigration laws, while upholding due process and human dignity. Their collaboration with the courts and other security agencies continues to strengthen public safety, protect vulnerable persons, and preserve law and order in the region," he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Reactions to deportation of Africans from Ghana

Following the minister's post, some Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to share their views on the deportation of their fellow Africans from the Ashanti Region.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Amesror Paul said:

"Dr. pls u are doing well, it's left with those burgers on our streets of Kumasi, please I entreat you to do something about it."

@Share It Loud also said: ·

"Dr Frank Amoakohene please deported and not repatriated. Don't be too charitable with them."

@Adam Abdul Rahim commented:

"Eeee more than 38 Nigerians?"
EOCO cracks down on QNET in Kumasi

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) had rounded up 320 individuals in a major operation targeting economic fraud and recruitment scams linked to QNET in Kumasi.

The operation was carried out by the EOCO on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the QNET office in the Ashanti Regional capital.

When EOCO stormed the QNET office to conduct its screening, media reports suggested that they identified 295 victims, while 25 suspects, who allegedly lured the victims into a fake business scam under the guise of QNET, were arrested.

The unannounced raids were conducted at two separate locations in Kumasi, following months of investigations officers of ECOCO.

