President John Mahama Pledges To Review the Single Spine Salary Structure and Pensions
- President John Mahama has pledged to review the Single Spine Salary Structure to address concerns of public sector workers
- He suggested that the policy has outlived its usefulness and promised reforms to improve fairness in public sector pay
- Mahama also announced plans to reform the pensions system after consultations with the Trades Union Congress
President John Dramani Mahama has promised to review the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS) and the pensions system in Ghana.
The president said the review forms part of efforts to address concerns raised by public sector workers.
According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, President Mahama suggested that the current Single Spine Salary Structure had outlived its purpose and no longer serves the interests of Ghanaian public sector workers.
He said the salary structure was introduced to ensure fairness and transparency in public sector pay. However, its rollout and subsequent development have left many workers dissatisfied.
The president further explained that the SSSS was the brainchild of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, but it was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, led by the late President John Evans Atta Mills, that implemented it.
During the initial rollout, he said organised labour raised concerns and requested a comprehensive review of the policy.
Owing to this, President Mahama said his administration is committed to undertaking a review of the Single Spine Salary Structure to improve the remuneration of public sector workers.
Mahama hints at pensions reforms
Touching on pensions, President Mahama hinted at plans to introduce new reforms.
According to him, there is a need to review the pension reforms, which established the Tier 2 and Tier 3 schemes, due to the challenges it currently faces.
He said the government was prepared to set up a working team to review the pension system and propose measures to improve retirement security for public sector workers.
This, he added, followed discussions with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress.
President Mahama made these remarks while speaking at the Delegate Congress of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) on Monday, January 5, 2026.
The conference was held under the theme, “Education and Development: The Ghana Education Service at 50: Reflecting, Reviewing, Revising, and Growing the Profession and the Unions.”
Delivering his opening remarks, the National President of GNAT, Reverend Isaac Owusu, appealed for an immediate review of the Single Spine Salary Structure policy.
He said improved salaries and conditions of service were crucial to recognising the contribution of teachers in national development.
Reverend Owusu added that there is a direct link between a well-motivated teacher and quality learning outcomes for students.
President Mahama condemns attack on teachers
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President John Mahama had condemned rising attacks on teachers, calling for swift legal action against perpetrators.
He criticised the handling of a case involving Kade SHS students who assaulted a teacher for stopping exam malpractice.
A viral video showed the teacher being beaten, with charges reportedly dropped after the case was settled out of court.
