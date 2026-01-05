Ghanaian Woman Chases After President Mahama’s Convoy To Praise Him, Video Stirs Reactions
- A Ghanaian woman went viral after chasing President Mahama’s convoy after he exited the 2025 Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) conference
- A video showed the woman running alongside the president's car on the road and shouting ‘my daddy’ at the leader, who waved back
- The video stirred mixed reactions on social media, with some Ghanaians seeing the humour while others raised security concerns
A Ghanaian woman has gone viral after chasing President John Dramani Mahama’s convoy to praise his leadership.
On Monday, January 5, 2026, President Mahama attended the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) conference at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.
The conference, the association's highest decision-making body, brought together delegates to deliberate on key issues affecting education, the teaching profession, and the welfare of teachers in Ghana.
Woman chases Mahama’s convoy at GNAT conference
At the conclusion of the conference, President John Dramani Mahama exited in his presidential vehicle.
As the vehicle left the premises, a Ghanaian woman grabbed attention as she started chasing after it.
While many people lined the sides of the street to wave at the president as he passed by, the woman was seen on the road, running after the car.
She screamed “my daddy” repeatedly as she ran, with President Mahama waving back at her.
The video of a Ghanaian woman chasing down the president in his convoy went viral, stirring humorous reactions from Ghanaians.
The TikTok video is below.
Reactions to woman chasing Mahama’s convoy
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians reacting to the video of a Ghanaian woman chasing down President Mahama’s convoy.
Naanacassy said:
"This is me 2026 chasing my destiny helper 😂😂."
Maxi_ wrote:
"Over excitement."
Maame Serwaa commented:
"Father Bernard."
SM commented:
"Oh wow nice one there 👍🤣🤣😂."
ISRAEL said:
"This is not right. Where are the two motor riders that are supposed to be moving with the president side by side?"
