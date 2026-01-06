Former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s statue in Sekondi has reportedly been demolished yet again

The statue, which was destroyed in January 2025, has been removed to make way for a new monument

Netizens had mixed reactions, with some supporting the new statue and others urging due process

The statue of former President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital roundabout in Sekondi was reportedly destroyed for the second time since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) left power in 2025.

According to an X post by Ghanaian blogger CDR Africa (@cdrafrica), the former president's statue was demolished to pave the way for a new monument.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo's statue at the Sekondi Hospital roundabout is reportedly dismantled again to be replaced by a monument.

In the X post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the construction of the new monument has started in earnest, with a huge circle-like object erected at the same site where Akufo-Addo’s statue once stood.

Why was Akufo-Addo's statue demolished?

The statue of former President Akufo-Addo at the Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital roundabout was first vandalised on January 12, 2025.

This incident took place almost a week after President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was sworn into office following his resounding victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

The life-sized bronze statue, unveiled in November 2024 to honour President Akufo-Addo by some residents of Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region, was reportedly destroyed overnight.

Videos from the scene, which went viral on social media, showed the statue’s head severed and lying on the ground.

There was also significant damage to the pedestal.

The demolition of the former president's statue sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some suggesting, per a Citi Newsroom report, that 'there was no benefit to the statue anyway, so if it’s destroyed, it’s normal'.

Others were also of the view that due process needed to be followed if the unpopular statue was to be moved.

"I think there should be a proper, civil way to get it removed," one Sekondi-Takoradi resident said.

After the January 12 incident, a new statue was erected at the same spot to replace the vandalised one.

However, the statue has been vandalised for the second time to pave the way for the construction of a new monument.

Reactions to demolition of Akufo-Addo’s statue

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the demolition of former President Akufo-Addo's statue.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@PhilipFenyi said:

"They should replace it with Safo Kantanka's statue...he did well for Ghana than Addo D."

@realansudamoah also said:

"What if they bring a refurbished statue of Nana Addo back."

@MI_Ideaz commented:

"Good move, this is how we like it in town."

Attacks recorded on state institutions

YEN.com.gh reported that there had been multiple attacks on state institutions after the Mahama administration took over from the Akufo-Addo administration.

Some suspected NDC supporters stormed the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly on January 8, 2024, while others stormed the Volta Aluminium Company.

The company's Director of Human Resources, Kwame Abubakar Essuman, told Citi News at the time that one of the security officers was hurt during the incident.

