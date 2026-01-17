A Ghanaian man drew widespread attention after sharing his controversial take on the NPP flagbearership race and its leading candidates

According to him, the party appeared divided under the influence of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong supporters

He argued that Bryan Acheampong, if given the chance, was best positioned to unite the party and strengthen its chances in the upcoming general election

A Ghanaian man has drawn widespread online attention with his bold perspective on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership race.

In an interview with UTV, he shared his views on the party’s current state, alleging that the leading candidates, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, had created divisions among members. According to him, this internal split could cost the party valuable votes in the upcoming general election if not addressed.

He urged party supporters and voters to consider Bryan Acheampong as an alternative, stressing his perceived ability to unify the party.

“The big two candidates have their strengths, but their presence has stirred tensions within the party. If you are serious about winning the 2028 election, then you need someone who can bring everyone together,” he said.

The man emphasised that Acheampong’s reputation for stability and less drama made him an ideal candidate to restore harmony and focus among party members.

“No one truly knows where he comes from, but for the NPP to regain power, the party needs a leader who can unite all factions, and that man is Bryan Acheampong,” he concluded.

His comments have sparked conversations across social media, with many Ghanaians weighing in on who could best lead the NPP into the next general election.

Prophet Elbernard prophecy winner of NPP's race

Meanwhile, Prophet Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has drawn widespread attention online after addressing a supporter of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who questioned his prophecy.

The response came after Prophet Elbernard shared a dream regarding the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) upcoming flagbearership race, scheduled for January 31, 2026.

In his vision, angels had informed him that the fifth NPP flagbearer would be none other than Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The Prophet wrote:

"A new era is about to begin in the New Patriotic Party. This season will not be led by the usual power centres but by young people and grassroots members. Those who appear unlikely or overlooked will suddenly rise and take centre stage. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is the fifth flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party. The political order is shifting, and what is coming will surprise those who rely only on logic and tradition. Unexpected instruments will usher in a new chapter."

Bawumia supporter challenges Prophet Elbernard's new prophecy

Following the publication, an Instagram user, Matt Mprem, voiced his disagreement, suggesting that the Prophet should consider the political leanings of his church members before speaking.

He wrote:

"When you first shared your vision about the 2024 election in your church, did you notice the mood of your congregation? The whole place went quiet when you said NDC would win. It should have told you something. Anyway, the will of God will be done, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shall be our next president to move our nation forward."

Prophet Elbernard replies Bawumia's supporter

In response, Prophet Elbernard posted a screenshot of the comment and attached a detailed five-paragraph reply. He reminded the supporter of their prior interaction regarding his prophecy of John Mahama’s 2024 election win.

He wrote:

"A year ago, you came to my page with questions and doubts about the vision I shared concerning His Excellency John Mahama winning the 2024 election. Instead of respecting my convictions, you challenged and interrogated what I had seen."

He continued:

"Now, once again this year, you have returned simply because my vision does not align with or favor your preferred candidate. It seems that anytime my message does not suit your expectations, you feel compelled to confront me. My brother, why don’t you go and seek your own vision? Everyone is entitled to their own convictions and revelations. Is my vision your vision? Must your peace depend on what I see or say?"

He concluded with a light-hearted note:

"Please, for your own good, go and get a bottle of Coke, relax, and calm yourself. January 31, 2026 is just a few days away, and time will reveal everything."

Prof Frimpong-Boateng dares NPP

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has slammed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the leadership announced it had triggered a process to expel him from the party.

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, the former minister, who is also a renowned surgeon, stated that the "fake ones" in the party should be expelled rather than remain.

"I'm not leaving the party. They should leave the party. They are the fake ones; they should go away, and the true party will stand," he said.

