Paul Kwabena Yandoh criticised Sam George and the government for focusing on Abu Trica’s arrest

Yandoh defended Abu Trica, claiming he had not stolen from the state but had used his intellect to 'earn money from foreigners'.

Yandoh questioned Sam George's involvement in the case, highlighting his failure to fulfill promises like reducing data prices

Paul Kwabena Yandoh, the Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called out Sam George over the apprehension of Abu Trica.

Paul Yandoh calls out Sam George while advocating for the release of Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica. Photo credit: Paul Yandoh, abu trica, sam george

Source: Facebook

US authorities arrested Ghanaian socialite and Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica for alleged romance charges on Thursday, December 11, 2025, in Ghana.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Many political figures had given their takes on the case, especially Minister of Communications Sam George, who condemned Abu Trica's action while calling for a permanent solution to cybercrimes in the nation.

Paul Yandoh speaks on Abu Trica's arrest

Reacting to this, Yandoh criticised the government for 'misplaced priority.' According to him, the government should be more concerned with apprehending politicians and Ghanaians who have allegedly stolen State funds, rather than arresting Abu Trica.

The communications director justified Abu Trica's actions, stating that he had never stolen from the nation but had only used his intellect to obtain money from foreigners.

He made such a statement during an interview on Wontumi TV. He then questioned Sam George's role in Abu Trica's arrest, especially when he (Sam George) disclosed that three more Ghanaians could be arrested in connection with the alleged fraud.

In his words:

“Why is the Government interested in destroying a Ghanaian? I did not want to talk about this, I am not happy with Sam George. This man said that there are three other people to arrest. Who sent him to do that?”

"He promised to lower data prices, but data costs remain high today. However, that's not his priority. Instead, he's focused on arresting Ghanaians for the white man who's in his own country," he added.

Drawing comparisons, he questioned the government’s commitment to pursuing high-profile corruption cases.

He added, “He lives in Swedru and has been able to collect money from a white man. Which offence is that?

The video shared on X is below:

Abu Trica's lavish displays of wealth

Before his arrest, the Swedru-based businessman was known as one of the youngest millionaires in Ghana.

He famously flaunted more than GH¢2M worth of cash in a viral 2024 video.

Abu Trica also made headlines after clearing a Lamborghini Urus, which reportedly cost $450,000 (GH₵6.8 million), including duties.

Swedru big boy Abu Trica is reportedly arrested on December 11, 2025, for his alleged involvement in a romance scam. Image credit: AbuTrica

Source: Instagram

His fleet of cars also includes a BMW i8, known for its speed and comfort, and a white G Wagon, while he acquired a Tesla Cybertruck in September 2025.

Below is a Facebook post showing some of Abu Trica's luxury possessions:

Woman expresses displeasure over Abu Trica’s arrest

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman stirred fresh controversy after publicly criticising Minister of Communications, Sam George, following Abu Trica's arrest.

In a viral TikTok video, the Ghanaian lady accused the Minister of envying Abu Trica, claiming he could not bear to see young people prosper.

Sam George played a major role as his ministry collaborated with the FBI in the arrest of socialite Abu Trica.

Source: YEN.com.gh