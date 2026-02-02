Anthony Karbo’s Facebook post quoting Virginia Woolf has stirred reactions online

Many netizens believe the message was directed at Afenyo-Markin over his support for Kennedy Agyapong

Karbo is a key Bawumia ally, and his timing has sparked speculation of internal party tension

A simple Facebook post made by a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, has sparked wild reactions on social media, with many casting aspersions.

Anthony Karbo, who previously served as the Member of Parliament for Lawra and Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways under former President Akufo-Addo, shared a quote from the renowned English writer, Virginia Woolf, which admonishes against betraying friendship.

Anthony Abayifaa Karbo sends a cryptic message to Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

“In this life, we all have very good friends… Don’t betray friendship but speak your truth. If you do not tell the truth about yourself, you cannot tell it about other people.” – Virginia Woolf, he wrote on Facebook.

Although Anthony Karbo did not make any further comments after the Virginia Woolf quote, many who chanced on the post claimed that it was directed at the Minority Leader and MP for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Why netizens believe Karbo’s post targeted Afenyo-Markin

Prior to the NPP flagbearer race, it was widely rumoured that Afenyo-Markin was backing Kennedy Agyapong against former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The rumours intensified after delegates of the NPP in Efutu, where Afenyo-Markin serves as MP, massively voted for Kennedy Agyapong during the flagbearer race held on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

After the presidential primary, Afenyo-Markin was seen in a viral video praising Kennedy Agyapong for his commitment and dedication to Ghana and the NPP.

He further described Kennedy Agyapong as a trusted friend, disclosing that they shared a code.

"A man must not forget his friend because there is everything wrong with betraying a friend. My friendship remains unsoiled, till time shall be no more. But I equally recognise, and he himself recognises, that our party comes first," he said.

Because Anthony Karbo is a key member of Dr Bawumia's campaign, many netizens believe that his Facebook post on Monday, February 2, 2026, is a subtle jab at Afenyo-Markin.

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizen's reactions to Anthony Karbo's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the comments in reactions to Anthony Karbos Facebook post:

@Happynex Duncan said:

"Be BOLD, Minority Leader has missed a call."

@Kuuire Prosper also said:

"Stray bullet is coming Hon. Alexander Markin's run go his X account as bulletproof minority leadership sweet, Eno be so."

@Daakyehene Nana Alex commented:

"Massa leave Hon.Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin Alone wai, he is a man on his own and can choose to do what pleases him, is it by force to support your candidate at all cost, ahunahuna kwa, someone who was the face of the party when no one wanted to even hear about the party , you want to maffia him because he chose to be wise enough to think about the Party's unity."

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia wins the NPP in the 2028 election.

Bawumia declared winner of NPP presidential primary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia was declared the winner by the Electoral Commission at a coronation event held at the opposition party's headquarters on January 31.

He polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast.

His closest rival, Kennedy Agyapong, placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%, and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%.

