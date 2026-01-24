The NPP held a signing of a peace pact where all five flagbearer aspirants committed to a peaceful process during and after the election

However, Dr Bryan Acheampong disclosed that, but for his intervention, there would have been an altercation between two of the aspirants

Social media users who watched the NPP flagbearer aspirant narrate what happened and how he intervened shared their varied thoughts

Dr Bryan Acheampong, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), recounted how he thwarted a possible altercation between Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during the signing of the party's peace pact.

The NPP held a signing of a peace pact where all five aspirants committed to a peaceful process during and after the election.

Dr Bryan Acheampong prevents Ken Agyapong and Dr Bawumia from a near-altercation. Photo credit: Ken Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheapong & Dr Bawumia

Source: Facebook

However, Dr Bryan Acheampong said, but for him, there would have been an altercation between the two top runners for the presidential primary.

Ken Agyapong is number one on the ballot, followed by Dr Bryan Acheampong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kwabena Agyei Agyepong are the fourth and fifth on the ballot paper.

At the signing of the peace pact ceremony, they sat in the order they appeared on the ballot paper.

“If I hadn’t been strategically placed between presidential aspirant number one [on the ballot], and aspirant number three, it could have been a disaster at the peace pact signing.”

"I had to tap number one to smile a bit since we were all present to agree to peace. Just when number one started to smile a bit, number three also got angered."

Discipline will be restored in NPP

Dr Bryan Acheampong promised the delegates he was addressing that discipline would be restored in the NPP immediately after the presidential primary ends.

"We have problems in our party, and our members are not happy with such developments. I promise you that from February 1, 2026, right after the presidential primary, we will restore discipline in the party."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to near brawl at peace pact signing

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on social media on the near altercation between two of the NPP's flagbearer aspirants. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

"So NPP primaries are now so tense that peace depends on human seating arrangements? 😭. When a “peace pact” needs a bodyguard on the ballot, you know the party is negotiating unity on vibes and chair placement."

@DMants3 wrote:

"Massa NPP agu it’s simple 😂."

@citizenbdemario said:

"Eeeiiii this guy is also talking to much."

@phathers1 wrote:

"Such a needless talk. All of you are against Kennedy."

@TristanNanaba said:

"I can’t stop laughing herr NPP 😂😂."

@sulemana5318 wrote:

"Eiii NPP paa nie herrrrr."

@donhasal1 said:

"I'm happy I'm able to rationalise between political language in this current dispensation. Had this to say yesterday and boom!!!!🤣."

Source: YEN.com.gh